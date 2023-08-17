The Lady Buffs gave fans plenty of reasons to cheer, and fed off that contagious energy on the way to victory.
McAlester hosted Tulsa Memorial Thursday at the McAlester Activities Center, where the Lady Buffs powered their way to a win in three sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-13) to move to 3-1 on the season.
In the first set, the Lady Buffs and Lady Chargers battled back and forth. Memorial held on to a slim lead, but that changed as points from Cozy Melton and Jaelyn Mascoto helped to tie up the set at 8-8.
McAlester kept grinding away as the teams traded points down the stretch. But kills from Mascoto and Gracey Glenn gave the Lady Buffs a 23-18 lead as the Lady Chargers called a timeout.
On the other side, the Lady Buffs got going once more thanks to a great kill on the left side by Kylee Glover. That would lead to a set point situation for McAlester, with Melton delivering the final blow to take the 25-20 win in the first set.
In the second set, Melton led off with back-to-back service aces. But Memorial was quick to answer, keeping on the heels of the Lady Buffs. The fans in the MAC raised their voices to the next level as both teams battled to stay out in front.
After a Memorial timeout with McAlester leading 21-17, the Lady Chargers made a run to trim the lead down to two points. But McAlester stayed focused, and rallied using points from Alaina Christy and Jaycee Berry — who drilled a service ace for the set point and the 25-20 win to go up 2-0 in the match.
In the third set, McAlester wasted little time in propelling itself out front. Points from Glenn, Elli Bass, Melton, Glover, and Mascoto led to a substantial 17-10 lead.
The Lady Buffs saw their victory in sight, keeping their foot on the accelerator. And it'd be Melton finishing the match like the first set — using a final, emphatic service ace for the 25-13 set win and match victory among a roaring home crowd.
The Lady Buffs move to a 3-1 record with the win, and will next set their sights on the Sapulpa Tournament. They'll next return home to host the MacTown Throwdown Tournament at the MAC on Aug. 26.
