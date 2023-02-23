SAPULPA — The Lady Buffs battened down the hatches, and refused to give in.
Defending state champion and East-No. 8 McAlester faced off against East-No. 9 Coweta in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A regional tournament at Sapulpa on Thursday, where the Lady Buffs held on for a gritty 55-51 win to advance to the regional final.
Katie Allen opened up the game with a swishing three, but the Lady Tigers (9-12) answered with a 7-0 run to jump into the lead. McAlester responded with points from Jada Ponce and Allen, but Coweta held on to a 16-12 lead after the opening quarter.
Allen once again got McAlester (14-9) going with a triple to start the second period of play, sparking a Lady Buffs run. The Lady Buffs scored 12 unanswered points before back-to-back three-point shots from Cowta’s Taylen Allen pushed the Lady Tigers back out front.
But the Lady Buffs weren’t done yet, as Bailey Marshall used a baseline jumper and Jayda Holiman added a swishing contested three to put McAlester up 29-27 at the half.
Jalen Spears broke the ice in the second half with triple, followed by Holiman with a steal and driving score to extend the McAlester lead. Coweta cut the lead down to two, but another swishing three from Holiman answered for the Lady Buffs.
Macee Matthews responded with a triple of her own minutes later for the Lady Tigers, followed by a bucket from Emerson Eischen to tie up the game 37-37 with 2:04 to play in the third quarter.
Cooper Hilton next nabbed a three-point make from the top of the key, but Allen punched right back with a three of her own to make it 40-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
Eischen opened up the period with a three-point play for the Lady Tigers, but Allen swirling a shot in to keep the game even. Coweta hit another three from Hilton, giving her team the lead.
Coweta would be fouled and sent to the line, with Taylen Allen using a pair of foul shots to extend the lead to five points. But Allen hit a hard-earned corner three to trim that to 48-46 as McAlester called timeout with 3:54 to play.
Kyliee Addington used another one-and-one opportunity to extend the Coweta lead to three, but McAlester was then sent to the foul line for the first time of the game as Holiman used her free throws to make it a one-point game. She followed that up with a defensive rebound and powered her way to the other end for the score and Lady Buffs lead with two minutes remaining.
Coweta tied up the game with another free throw, as McAlester slowed the game down on the offensive end. The patience paid off, with Holiman using a driving score to nab the lead once more.
The Lady Buffs next forced a Coweta turnover, taking over possession with 62 seconds left in the game. The Lady Tigers were forced to foul, having to commit the act four consecutive times to send McAlester to the line.
It’d be Spears with the honors, hitting the front end to extend the lead to three with 27 seconds on the clock. Coweta was fouled on the opposite end of the floor, making the first to make it a 53-51 McAlester lead with 18.7 to play.
Allen would be the one fouled on the inbounded ball, and hit both of her free throws to ice away the game and advance McAlester to the regional final.
Allen led the way for the Lady Buffs with 22 points, followed by Holiman with 21 points, Ponce with eight points, Spears with four points, and Marshall with two points.
Taylen Allen led Coweta with 11points, followed by Eischen and Hilton with 10 points each, Macee Matthews with nine points, Messinger with seven points, and Eddington with a free throw.
McAlester advances to the 5A-East Regional 1 final against the host Sapulpa at 2 p.m. Saturday. Also with the opening round win, the Lady Buffs automatically qualify for the area tournament round.
Here is the complete scoring update and bracket for McAlester girls basketball in regional tournament play. This will be updated as scores are reported:
GIRLS
REGIONAL 1 AT SAPULPA
Feb. 23
G1: McAlester 55, Coweta 51
G2: Sapulpa 90, Nathan Hale 22
Feb. 25
G3: McAlester vs. Sapulpa, 2 p.m. (Both advance to area)
