A strong start and a late winner helped McAlester start the season on the right foot.
McAlester freshman Harmony Wilks scored twice in first half before Ardmore stormed back to level it after the break Tuesday — then Lyliana Perez scored in the final two minutes to take a 3-2 win at Hook Eales Stadium.
Coach Charlette Moss credited her team for finishing strong early in the year.
“They control the ball, they work well together and they communicate and love on each other,” Moss said.
McAlester (1-0) took an early two-goal lead before seeing Ardmore storm back to level it after the break.
Keeper Emma Harrison — who finished with 10 saves — punched away an Ardmore shot off a corner in the final four minutes before Perez got behind the defense for the winning goal in the waning moments.
"That was clutch," Moss said of the save and final sequence.
The Lady Buffs dominated possession early in the game and spent most of the opening 15 minutes with the ball on its scoring end.
Dulce Lopez nearly got McAlester on the board first with a cross into the box to Vanessa Carranza who just missed a shot in the opening minutes.
Ardmore seemed to get behind the defense a few minutes later but Harrison made a two-handed save to stop the threat.
McAlester's Annabel Grantham later sent a corner kick into the box with Carranza nearly connecting for a goal.
Wilks later found some space between defenders and used some pace before sending in a low liner from outside the penalty box for the first goal with about 27 minutes left in the half.
After Harrison stopped another Ardmore threat, McAlester went in transition and Wilks again got behind the defense for another low driving shot.
“She did a great job,” Moss said. "She's really agile and she's very accurate with her shot."
Moss also credited Rihanna Kelly and back line for their defensive efforts.
"She does a good job communicating with the people around her," Moss said.
McAlester kept up intensity, winning the ball at midfield and working around in possession.
Natalie Reyes looked to get another one for McAlester after finding some space on the right side before her shot sailed just outside the post.
McAlester finished the first half with 10 shots to Ardmore’s three.
Ardmore stormed out of halftime and dominated possession on its scoring end.
Rayann Roberts bolted down the right side and into the penalty area before ripping a shot into the upper left corner to pull Ardmore within 2-1 with 15 minutes left to play.
Ardmore kept winning the ball at midfield and pushing the pace to put more shots on goal.
Madison Chavez got between defenders and punched in a shot just a few yards away to level it at 2-2 with 10:52 remaining.
Moss said she was proud of the young team for finishing strong.
"Our fear for this season was just we graduated so heavy last year that we wouldn't have people coming in to fill roles," Moss said. "But they play with a lot of heart. It's a young team but they play well together communicate well to do what we ask them. They're all very coachable."
