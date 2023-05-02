Makayla Misener smiled as teammates cheered and dove on her to celebrate McAlester's first home playoff victory.
The freshman came in as a substitution in overtime to drill a shot past the coming keeper that gave the McAlester girls soccer team a 1-0 overtime win Tuesday against Claremore in the opening round of the playoffs at home — the first such victory in program history.
"Everyone did their part and that really worked for us," Misener said.
McAlester (11-4) advanced to play Friday the second round to Coweta, which took a 9-2 win against Tulsa Memorial to advance with a 13-3 record.
Coach Charlette Moss said making program history felt good and she is proud of McAlester for staying focused despite some nerves in a big game.
"When you're in that moment it feels like it's heavy and there's a lot of pressure, so I just reminded them 'this is not the first time we've been here,'" Moss said, referring to three overtime games this season.
Both teams battled back and forth all game before McAlester took control in the extra period.
Junior Vanessa Carranza claimed possession in midfield and booted the ball to freshman Harmony Wilks, who sent a touch to Misener for the winning goal.
Moss said she was proud of her team for staying tough.
"If we continue to bring that kind of fight, we've got a shot in the next round," Moss said.
Both teams opened the game mostly even in possession, jostling back and forth near midfield for the opening four minutes.
McAlester got the first scoring chance of the game after pushing near goal and seeing Rihanna Kelly cross to Wilks for a shot that missed just outside the post.
Wilks looked to get McAlester going with a quick touch pass down the sideline, but it went just out of reach and across the touch line to end the threat around the 34 minute mark.
McAlester threatened to score again with Wilks getting behind the back line down the sideline but the touch went out.
Freshman Annabel Grantham later took a free kick from about 30 yards out and put it on goal to force Claremore to save it.
McAlester maintained possession for the next four minutes before Claremore's Kennedy Freeman went on a break and crossed to Abby Tietz for what looked to be the first goal of the game.
But McAlester keeper Emma Harrison put out two hands for a diving save that brought home fans to a frenzy with 14 minutes left in the half.
McAlester looked to capitalize on some momentum as Grantham took two consecutive corner kicks — with the latter falling to Jaidyn Bledsoe for shot that ricocheted to Natalia Reyes, who also had a shot blocked in the flurry of chances.
The Lady Buffs took a slight advantage with seven shots to Claremore's six in the first half, but Claremore controlled possession early after the break for more chances.
Moss said she told her team to play more physical and moved Kelly from midfield to defensive back among other changes to help McAlester regain composure.
McAlester's Kelsie Harden blocked a shot in the box and Harrison made another stunning save before she snagged away three corner attempts.
Dulce Lopez got behind the back line before missing a shot, and Kelly took a long-range shot that just missed.
Kelly later took a free kick from distance that just missed the upper corner and followed a few minutes later with a deep free kick that was saved.
Claremore answered with a few runs, but McAlester held firm on defense to force overtime and get the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.