McAlester hosted Sapulpa in district baseball action in Mike Deak Field on Tuesday, where the Buffs fell 13-0.
The McAlester defense held strong to open the game, earning three quick outs to retire the side and send the Buffs to the bats. The Buffs put the ball into play, but the Chieftains held strong to keep the game scoreless after the opening inning.
Sapulpa got going in the top of the second inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. The Chieftains added another run in the top of the third, extending the lead.
Later in the top of the fourth inning, Sapulpa added five more runs to make it a 9-0 ballgame. The Chieftains added four more runs in the top of the fifth inning, making it a 13-0 lead.
The Buffs fought to the end, but it’d be the Chieftains holding on for the win.
McAlester moves to 10-18 on the season, and 5-7 in district play. Next up for the Buffs, they’ll face the field at the McAlester Shootout Festival — scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Mike Deak Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.