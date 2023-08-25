Drenched in sweat, the Buffaloes weren’t going to let anything stop them.
5A-No. 3 McAlester hit the road to face Broken Bow Friday at Broken Bow Memorial Stadium, where the Buffs persevered and pushed their way to a 23-13 win.
McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said it was a gritty win amongst the adversity, but his team found a way to get the job done.
“So hot and cold, just nothing consistent,” Mazey said. “After Wagoner I thought we had a great, physical scrimmage — and we kind of waded through the water here a little bit. We waded through and found our way.
“But at the end of the day, you either have excuses or you found a way,” he surmised. “And the kids found a way to grit through. That’s perseverance, that’s what we do.”
After trading possessions to start the game, Broken Bow (0-1) took advantage of a blocked punt to put itself into McAlester territory. But the Buffs’ defense held strong, forcing Broken Bow to take a field goal attempt. The ensuing kick would be blocked by the Buffs, keeping their opponents off the scoreboard.
Taking the momentum into its offense, McAlester (1-0) began driving down the field thanks to back-to-back scrambles by quarterback Caden Lesnau to put the Buffs into enemy territory. Ethan Watkins followed that up with a run out of the wildcat, marching his way down to the 10-yard line.
It didn’t take long before Lesnau once again tucked the ball under his arm, pushing his way with some help from his teammates across the goal line for the touchdown. The Buffs nailed the PAT, and would take a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.
A defensive back-and-forth once again took hold for most of the remainder of the half, but Broken Bow found its way into the end zone with just less than 90 seconds to play in the quarter. But its extra point try would be blocked by the Buffs, leading to the 7-6 halftime lead for McAlester.
In the second half, the Buffs wasted little time in adding to their score — with Watkins housing a 53-yard touchdown run to ignite the McAlester offense. But Broken Bow answered with a touchdown of its own, making it a tied 13-13 game after three quarters.
Broken Bow began driving once again, finding itself in the red zone. But the Black Death Defense held strong, forcing its opponent to attempt a field goal. The try flew left of the upright, keeping Broken Bow off the board.
McAlester took back over on offense, and used the strength of Lance Stone to power forward. Stone next used his arm, completing a pass to Watkins to put the Buffs into enemy territory.
A pass was made to Carter Lance, and he shed any would-be tacklers as he raced toward the endzone. Leaping into the air, Lance seemingly crossed the plane as he was tackled at the pylon — but would be called down a few blades of grass short of the score.
Mazey made his appeal to the officials, forcing a conference among the crew. After waddling and mulling over the decision, the officials reversed the call and signaled a touchdown to put McAlester back in the lead.
The Buffs continued to push on the offensive side of the ball, adding in a 35-yard field goal from Trenton Greer to extend the lead to 10 points.
With one last offensive possession, Broken Bow looked to add one final score. But on fourth down, Malachi Wrice raced in for the quarterback sack to give McAlester possession. The Buffs assumed victory formation, sealing away the win.
Watkins led the ground game with nine carries for 65 yards and a score, adding in a 35-yard reception. Jordan Clark followed with 51 yards, followed by Stone with 43 yards, and Lesnau with 28 yards and a touchdown.
Stone also led the passing game, completing four passes for 82 yards, while Lesnau added the touchdown pass to Lance. Jaxon Lauerman led the Buffs receivers with four catches for 48 yards, while Lance had the 14-yard touchdown reception.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will host Prescott, Ark., in the first home game of the season Sept. 1.
Mazey said it’ll be the another test for the Buffs, but they will be right back in the lab come Sunday.
He was proud of how McAlester pushed its way to the victory to open the season, and knows they’ll find the way forward together.
“The kids found a way, and this coaching staff found a way,” he said. “It wasn’t pretty, but they found a way and I’m proud of them.
“That’s the bottom line,” he added, looking over his gold jersey-clad team. “I love these kids, and I will go to bat for these kids until I’m gone.”
