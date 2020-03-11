McAlester High School held its Meet the Spring Coaches event on Wednesday with a room full of people excited for Buffalo athletics.
Athletic Director John Homer began the festivities by welcoming everyone to the event, and reiterating what an exciting time of year it was for McAlester athletics.
“We have great kids,” Homer said. “If (fans) can get out and support them, go out. There’s something going on almost every day of the week.”
The day began with softball coach Kelleya Cox discussing the program's growth through the recent addition of slow-pitch softball. Cox said she was excited about the opportunity, and that they will play at the complex west of town on Highway 270.
Next was girls soccer coach Charlette Moss, who talked about her team's dominant 9-1 victory over Poteau on Tuesday and how she’s honored to be part of the program targeting it first playoff appearance.
Boys soccer coach Kevin Wright , a McAlester graduate, said he it was a dream come true for him to take over the program and he also hopes to qualify for the postseason.
New girls golf coach Seth Burgess was brought up, fresh off a hot start for his team as sophomore Aubrey House placed second at the first tournament of the season. Burgess said he hopes to continue to build success for the program as well as taking on new members of the team.
Boys golf coach Justin Bond followed by talking about how hard his team works and how every year the Buffs will continue to compete on the course.
Baseball coach Brian Shackelford then talked about his excitement for being back home at his alma mater, and his team has already battled in the early parts of the season. Shackelford said he is excited to be a part of a hard-working group of individuals.
New track coach Brady May followed by explaining how track is a highly individual sport and he believes his team is full of talented athletes that work well together.
Tennis coach Chad Waller then discussed the storied tennis program, and talked about his hopes to continue building on the success that the Buffs have seen on the court.
The assembly was concluded with a few words from McAlester superintendent Randy Hughes. He addressed the players in attendance by saying what he has come to expect out of McAlester athletes.
And in a style reminiscent of his own coaching days, Hughes spouted off a fiery speech that motivated those in attendance about what it means to don the McAlester black and gold.
"That’s what it’s about. It’s that hard work, that dedication, and being a part of that group,” Hughes said. "Sometimes we fall short, but I guarantee you, that when I look at the Buffaloes, we fight. We fight it, we fight it, we fight it, and we never give up."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
