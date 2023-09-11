The Lady Buffs never gave up the fight.
McAlester hosted Glenpool Monday at Mike Deak Field in district action, where the Lady Buffs fell 10-0.
Glenpool struck first with a run in the top of the opening inning, but any other threat was quelled thanks to a caught fly ball from left fielder Ambree House, who then sent the ball on a frozen rope to catcher Kamryn Wilkett for the double play. Madison Ayers later fielded a ground ball and threw to first baseman Brook Weiher to retire the side.
Defensive efforts took hold for both teams, keeping the game in a tight 1-0 Glenpool lead through the next few frames as both teams battled. But the Lady Warriors found some luck in the to of the third inning, scoring three runs to take a 4-0 lead after three innings.
Glenpool added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning, but any further threat was halted with Lady Buffs catcher Kamryn Wilkett wrangling in a pop-up to end the side.
McAlester fought with the Lady Warriors to the end, but it’d be Glenpool with a late-innings run to seal the win.
The Lady Buffaloes fought hard at the plate, and Shylie Mason struck out two in the circle.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they’ll host Shawnee at Mike Deak Field on Tuesday — with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
