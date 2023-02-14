The Buffs weren’t going down without a fight.
McAlester hosted Hugo for Senior Night in the final game at Bob Brumley Gymnasium, where the Buffs fell 67-60 in a back-and-forth battle.
Cole Allen got the Buffs started with a triple to open the game, but Hugo rattled off an 8-0 run to jump out into the lead. But McAlester battled back, suing buckets form Malachi Wrice and Jake Forehand to make it a 13-11 Hugo lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Trae McKendrick nabbed a floater and later a three-point shot as the two teams traded scores. Wrice followed with a post-up shot, putting McAlester into the lead. That set off a back-and-forth between the two teams, leading to a narrow 28-24 lead at the half.
Wrice opened the second half with a score for McAlester, with Kayden Harris later earning a bucket on the fast break. That helped set off a scoring run for the Buffs, with points from Lewis Woodmore and Garrett Pickett giving McAlester a 41-38 lead after three quarters.
It was Wrice once again going up strong for a made shot to start the fourth period, with Pickett adding a pair of foul shots to extend the McAlester lead. But Hugo responded with yet another scoring run, taking a 51-46 lead over the Buffs.
McKendrick would sink a pair of free throws to break the run, followed by another foul shot for Forehand. Woodmore and Allen added five more points, but Hugo had a response as the teams traded scores down the stretch.
Allen finessed a fadeaway jumper to trim the deficit down to five points, as the Buffs began to foul to stop the clock. Hugo would sink the ensuing foul shots, sealing away the game.
Wrice led the way for the Buffs with 18 points, followed by Allen with 12 points, Woodmore with 11 points, McKendrick with seven points, Pickett with four points, Forehand and Harris with three points each, and Evan Black with two points.
McAlester finishes the regular season with a 6-17 record, and will now set its sights on regional tournament play at Del City Feb. 24-25 — facing off against the host Eagles in the first round 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.
