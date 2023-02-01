The Buffs are back.
After making its way to the 2022 Class 5A State tournament last season, McAlester baseball will be returning to the diamond this month as the Buffs embark on their 2023 spring schedule.
February will see plenty of scrimmage action, with home contests against Muskogee, Silo, Poteau, Sallisaw, Antlers, and Tahlequah.
The Buffs will officially open the 2023 season on March 2 as they travel to face Spiro. They’ll play their first game at Mike Deak Field on March 3 against Eufaula.
McAlester will battle in its first district competition with a double header at Midwest City on March 6. The Buffs will later stay in action during spring break, traveling to face the competition at the Broken Bow Festival March 13-15.
The Buffs will continue with the district slate starting with back-to-back games against Tulsa Rogers March 20-21.
The end of March and start of April will see the Buffs in tournament action once against at Noble on March 30-April 1, and the Buffs will later host their own festival action with the McAlester Shootout Festival April 20-22.
McAlester will host Senior Day festivities on April 28 with a game against Hugo, before rounding out the regular season with road contests against Sallisaw and Muskogee — with the playoffs to follow.
Here is the 2023 McAlester baseball schedule:
Feb. 17 vs. Muskogee, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
Feb. 20 vs. Silo, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
Feb. 21 vs. Poteau, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
Feb. 23 vs. Sallisaw, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
Feb. 24 at Broken Bow, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
Feb. 27 vs. Antlers, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
Feb. 28 vs. Tahlequah, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
March 2 at Spiro, 5 p.m.
March 3 vs. Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
March 4 vs. Broken Bow, 12 p.m.
March 6 at Midwest City, 4 p.m. (Double header)
March 7 vs. Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
March 10 at Bixby, 5 p.m.
March 13-15 at Broken Bow Festival, TBA
March 20 at Tulsa Rogers, 4 p.m.
March 21 vs. Tulsa Rogers, 4 p.m.
March 23 at Latta, 5 p.m.
March 27 at Durant, 5 p.m.
March 28 vs. Durant, 5 p.m.
March 30-April 1 at Noble Tournament, TBA
April 3 at Glenpool, 5:30 p.m.
April 4 vs. Glenpool, 5:30 p.m.
April 6 at Tahlequah, 5 p.m.
April 7 vs. Collinsville, 1 p.m.
April 8 vs. Pryor, 1 p.m.
April 10 at Bishop Kelley, 5 p.m.
April 11 vs. Bishop Kelley, 5 p.m.
April 13-15 at Bixby/Broken Arrow Festival, TBA
April 17 at Sapulpa, 5:30 p.m.
April 18 vs. Sapulpa, 5:30 p.m.
April 20-22 vs. McAlester Shootout Festival, TBA
April 24 at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.
April 25 vs. Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.
April 28 vs. Hugo, 5 p.m.
April 29 at Sallisaw, 12 p.m.
May 1 at Muskogee, 5 p.m.
May 3-5 at Regionals, TBA
May 11-13 at State, TBA
