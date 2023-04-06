Fire up your flux capacitors, the Buffs are going back in time.
McAlester baseball is hosting Alumni Day on Saturday at Mike Deak Field, with an afternoon slate filled with fun for Buffs of all ages.
The Buffs 2023 varsity will play host to Pryor at 1 p.m., with black-and-gold-clad fans cheering on the team.
Following the conclusion of the varsity game, McAlester baseball alumni will be taking to the turf for the first time since their own playing days.
Alumni players will be able to take batting practice to get back into the groove of things. Then, they’ll split up and face off in an alumni game exhibition — bring back memories of the historic program while making new ones in the process.
Everyone will also get to enjoy a meal of barbecue and fellowship as players and their families reunite, reminisce, and tell stories from their playing days as Buffaloes.
All alumni will receive a commemorative t-shirt and meal. There will be no cost to enter into the festivities, but any donations to McAlester baseball will be appreciated.
