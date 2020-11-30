McAlester Public Schools announced that it will not allow fans at home indoor sporting events through the month of December.
In a post to social media on Monday, MPS said it was making the move due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
“Due to the increase of COVID in our area, McAlester will not be allowing any fans at home games or matches for Jr. High-Varsity games,” the post read. "All games will be live streamed. We will reevaluate after Christmas break.”
The move comes as more than 32,000 active cases were among Oklahomans, with 210 active cases located in Pittsburg County as of Monday.
McAlester initially announced a limited capacity plan, with mandatory masks and social distancing protocols. But as cases started to steadily rise, a change to the plan was made.
Buffs Athletic Director John Homer said the administration will continue to monitor the situation regarding COVID cases in the area, and will make adjustments as needed as the winter sports seasons continue.
Fans will still have an opportunity to see their teams in action digitally, with video live streams set to be available for the varying home contests through both McAlester Radio and McAlester Athletics.
The Buffs and Lady Buffs basketball varsity teams are scheduled to open their home slate on Dec. 8 against Broken Bow, while McAlester wrestling is scheduled to host its first home dual on Dec. 15 vs. Muskogee.
