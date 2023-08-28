McAlester Public Schools issued updated fan guidance and clear bag policies Monday in an effort to strengthen security at athletic events.
MPS tightened its measures in response to multiple incidents that occurred at Oklahoma high school football games Aug. 25, including a fatality shooting at the Del City-Choctaw game.
One of the new measures is a clear bag policy, which will go into effect Sept. 5 for all McAlester athletic events.
Transparent bags must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and have a maximum of one logo imprint not exceeding 4.5 inches tall and 3.4 inches wide. A one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag will also be acceptable.
The only non-clear bags permitted are small strapped or strapless handbags. Exceptions to the clear bag policy will be made for credentialed media, family care such as diaper bags, and those with necessary medical items after proper inspection in designated areas.
Only one bag per person will be allowed. No backpacks, purses, tote bags, cinch bags, fanny packs, mesh bags, or the like will be permitted.
MPS also instituted updated spectator guidelines for attendance at all athletic events.
No re-entry will be allowed, and explosives, firearms, and weapons are prohibited. MPS will also prohibit alcohol in all forms, coolers, containers, ice chests, beach balls, footballs or any other sporting equipment, outside food or drink, laser pointers, or pets — with the exception of registered service animals.
Middle school and elementary school students in attendance must have a parent, guardian, or chaperone present at the event for the duration of the contest. Students must wear their school-provided badges, and students and adults must sit in their designated areas.
