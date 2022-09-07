McAlester Public Schools announced its three 2022 selections that are being inducted into the McAlester Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.
Bobby Smith, Johnny Cardenas, and Randy Hughes will all be immortalized in the McAlester Athletic Hall of Fame for their efforts in service of Buffalo athletics. The ceremony will take place during the Buffs’ home football game against Ada, with a meet-and-greet scheduled for 6 p.m.
Smith is a 1975 graduate of McAlester who participated in track and cross country. The list of his accomplishments includes being named as an Oklahoma Coaches Association All State member, was a part of the 1975 state runner-up mile relay team, and was a state champion in the 800-meter race — as well as holding the school record with a time of 1:55.5.
After graduation, Smith attended Oklahoma Christian University, where he was an eight-time NAIA All-American Track athlete. He is second all-time in the 800-meter at OCU with a time of 1:52:42, and was a member of OCU’s record relay teams in the sprint medley (3:25:04), 3200 relay (7:24:05), and distance medley relay (9:47:77).
Smith was inducted into the OCU Hall of Fame on Feb. 10, 2000.
Cardenas is a 1968 graduate of McAlester who participated in track and football. He was a member of the 1966 state runner up track team, as well as the 1967 and 1968 state champion teams. Cardenas was the 1967 state champion in the 100-yard dash, the 220-yard dash, the 440-yard relay, and the mile relay. He is one of three athletes holding the school record for the 100-meter at 10.6 and one of two athletes holding the record for the 200-meter at 21.5.
He received a track scholarship to Oklahoma Christian University, and also served his country in the Vietnam War after graduation.
Hughes is the final candidate being inducted on Friday. He was the head baseball coach at McAlester from 1986-2004, and superintendent of schools from 2016-2022. Hughes holds an overall coaching record of 512 wins to 219 losses, earning 15 regional championships.
Hughes led the Buffs to four state championships in 1988, 1996, 1998, and 2000, as well as four runner-up appearances in 1989, 1995, 1997, 2001. He was named both the Region 6 Coach of the Year and the Daily Oklahoman’s Coach of the Year in 1988. Hughes was also the OCA All State coach in 1996, and was inducted into the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003.
The field house at Mike Deak Field bears Hughes’ name in recognition of his impact to McAlester baseball as well.
The McAlester Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 1995. Since its inception, 27 McAlester athletes and coaches have been given the prestigious honor. All Hall of Fame plaques are displayed in the hallway at Bob Brumley Gymnasium for the public to view.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.