Austin Maddux sat against a weight bench in Bob Brumley Gymnasium, focused deep in conversation with a few fellow McAlester coaches on strength and conditioning strategies and ideas for their programs.
The McAlester High School athletics department began its search for a strength and conditioning coach to help elevate all programs earlier this spring, but they didn’t have to look far in tabbing the former coach in the gig.
“I’m super excited,” Maddux said. “You spend a majority of your life building a skill set and really diving into things, and it’s a very specific skill set. Once you get out of it, you learn to interact with people and you learn how to help kids (in other ways). But as far as the athletic part of it, your mind never stops doing that.”
Maddux joined McAlester Public Schools system in 2011, assigned to teach physical education, health and computers at MHS. He was on the Buffs football coaching staffs for both Bryan Pratt and James Singleton, and coached powerlifting and track.
But Maddux stepped away from coaching to take the assistant principal job at Parker Intermediate Center — fittingly enough across the street from Hook Eales Stadium. Even then, his mind never stopped thinking about athletics.
So when now-athletic director Singleton opened up the job, Maddux saw his way back in.
“Even when I got out of coaching and I’m watching on TV — you never watch it the same again,” he said. “So it’s very exciting to get back into it, in somewhat of a different role, but the weight room has really probably always been my strength.”
Still, Maddux said the choice was far from an easy one.
“The first thing I had to do, I had to go talk with my wife and my family,” Maddux said. “I love Parker and I love the people there. I mean, that’s my favorite place I’ve ever worked as far as the people I work with. It was a difficult decision because of that.
“But any change is different,” he continued. “But we’re super excited, my wife is excited, and we’re ready to roll, man.”
In his new role as McAlester’s strength and conditioning coordinator, Maddux will be responsible for coordinating weight room and training efforts with all Buffalo and Lady Buffalo sports. And he said it helps make reality a vision he has had since his first days in the black and gold.
Maddux immediately dove right into his work, spending the last few weeks of the school year assessing equipment and needs and visiting with coaches.
“The thing we have to do is we have to work together, all coaches, coach Singleton, and myself, and we have to figure out logistics,” he said. “Because we’re talking about a whole lot of athletes, and we’re talking about a limited amount of time, what grouping we’re going to use, what level they’re on…and assessing everything to find a base starting point.”
Maddux said the process will begin with “baby steps,” but the grind will pay off in big ways for the Buffs and Lady Buffs.
“I am here 100 percent for the coaches, players, and kids that come through McAlester. And I want to make them better,” he said. “My goal is for every kid to constantly be looking back and going ‘I couldn’t do that before, and now I can do that.’ Whether it can be how fast they can run, how high they can jump — it’s unlimited as to what it can look like.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.