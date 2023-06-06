Looking back on the history of the Junior Sunbelt Classic

A baseball tournament brought some of the nation’s best talent to southeast Oklahoma for more than 20 years — leaving memories of scouts and coaches filling the stands, host families welcoming a new family member for a week, tons of cowbells ringing through night, and lots of baseball.
The Junior Sunbelt Classic pitted highly recruited junior high school baseball players from nationwide against each other in McAlester and other host sites — usually the first week in June — from 1997 until the COVID-19 pandemic put in on hiatus.
The News-Capital is taking a look back at the tournament’s history with a series of stories to be published in future editions.
Members of the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association came up with the idea as an offshoot of the Senior Sunbelt Series that saw some of the top seniors in the country compete against each other on the diamond.
Those OBCA members saw the success of the Senior Sunbelt — created in 1977 — as it grew to a substantial size, and wanted to do something for the junior class. And so the Junior Sunbelt was born.
The inaugural Junior Sunbelt threw its first pitch in 1997, bringing state teams from across the country to Mike Deak Field and Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.
In that first year, Oklahoma Gold won the overall tournament with a 10-4 win over Team Mississippi. Oklahoma Blue followed right behind in third place with an 11-8 win over Team Texas, while Team Canada and the McAlester Legion baseball team also competed.
Arizona and California were added in 1998, with the Golden State taking an 8-1 win over Oklahoma Gold in a rain-shortened three-inning slugfest.
Team Georgia was added in 1999, with Tennessee making its appearance in 2002 followed by Missouri in 2004 and Colorado in 2010. There was even a third Oklahoma team — Oklahoma White — that competed in 2009.
From 2011-2019, the Junior Sunbelt consisted of 10 total teams with Oklahoma Gold, Oklahoma Blue, Arizona, Colorado, Canada, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas.
Team Mississippi won the latest championship in 2019, with a 14-0 blanking of Missouri for the team’s first-ever Junior Sunbelt title and the second-largest run differential in a champ game in tournament history.
Team Georgia held the lead for most championships with six, followed by Tennessee with five championships, Arizona with four titles, Texas with three, Missouri with two titles, and Oklahoma Gold, California, and Mississippi with one championship each.
The Junior Sunbelt Classic brought the eyes of colleges and major league scouts to southeastern Oklahoma as well — with many names moving on to major league debuts in the years after those playing days in Oklahoma.
Some of the Junior Sunbelt alumni include Buster Posey, Mookie Betts, Brian McCann, Justus Sheffield, Mitch Moreland, Lane Thomas, Tony Vitello, Chris Paddack, Austin Riley, Cole Winn, and Josh Jung.
And the list goes on and on.
During the first tournament, players were housed in the dorms at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton. But the rooming situation for players later took a new form that added a unique experience for both players and local fans.
Host families were tasked with housing the players in their own homes, treating them as members of their own family. Team captains and hosts also put on barbecues, pool parties, and other fun summer activities for the players during their down time, leading to bonding experiences for both the hosts and their guests.
Special connections were formed, creating close-knit special relationships between players and their host families that last far beyond their Sunbelt years and into the present day.
At the turn of a new decade, the Junior Sunbelt Classic faced some changes heading into 2020. McAlester took complete control over the tournament, giving it the name of McAlester Junior National Classic.
However, just as things were heating up in the months leading to the summer staple, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world of sports — sending the Junior National Classic into a hiatus.