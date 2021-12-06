Take a look back at McAlester's 2021 football season.
• Aug. 27 at Broken Bow, 39-7 W
McAlester exploded in the second quarter on the way to a 39-7 win over Broken Bow in the season opener.
Erik McCarty powered in for the score on his way to 11 carries for 185 yards and four touchdowns — including a blocked punt return.
He then rattled off touchdown runs of 59 yards and 87 yards before Dakota Moton added a score for a 29-0 halftime lead.
McCarty would block a punt and scoop it up for score in the second half, while the McAlester defense also picked off two passes in the win.
• Sept. 3 vs. Sallisaw, 57-6 W
Caity Clark put her name in the history books as McAlester's first female football player to score points in program history.
The senior kicker made three extra-point kicks with ease as the second-ranked Buffs rolled to a 57-6 win against Sallisaw in the home opener.
McAlester had a big night on offense in the win.
Quarterback Trent Boatright finished the night 6-of-13 passing for 204 yards and two scores, one apiece to Lleyton Bass and Killian Barnes.
Ethan Watkins led the way on the ground with eight carries for 139 yards and two scores, followed by Erik McCarty with nine carries for 83 yards and a score.
• Sept. 10 at Ada, 42-14 W
Top-ranked McAlester pulled away in the second half for a 42-14 win at Ada — the Buffs’ first victory in the storied rivalry since 2011.
The Buffs took a seven-point lead into halftime and stormed ahead after the break by recovering a fumble that led to Trent Boatright finding the endzone to extend the lead.
Erik McCarty scooped a fumble for a score and Dakota Moton later got a 34-yard score that sealed the win. McCarty led McAlester with 16 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns, while Moton had nine carries for 89 yards and a score.
Boatright finished 13-of-18 passing for 114 yards and a score plus a rushing touchdown — with Lleyton Bass recording 41 receiving yards and Cale Prather getting 35 yards and a score.
• Sept. 24 at Bishop Kelley, 19-0 W
Defense was key as top-ranked McAlester got a 19-0 shutout win at Bishop Kelley to open District 5A-3 play.
The Buffs set the tone early by forcing a punt on the way to allowing just 125 total yards on the night.
McAlester's Cale Prather, Eli Chatman, and McCarty each swatted away passes late in the first half.
Defensive lineman Kade Hemmerling read a screen pass and nabbed an interception in the defense's impressive night.
McCarty finished with 20 carries for 140 yards and three scores. Trent Boatright went 12-of-20 passing for 173 yards.
• Oct. 1 vs. East Central, 62-6 W
McAlester rolled in a 62-6 win against Tulsa East Central behind high-octane offense and stifling defense.
Trent Boatright connected with Eli Chatman for a 42-yard score, Erik McCarty punched in a score, and Dakota Moton scored on a 33-yard run for a 20-0 lead after the opening quarter.
Lleyton Bass caught a touchdown pass, Caden Lesnau returned a fumble 50 yards for a score, McCarty scored on another run, and Boatright connected with Cale Prather on the way to a 48-0 halftime advantage.
McAlester kept momentum rolling in the second half for the victory. Boatright finished 10-of-12 passing for 154 yards and four touchdowns, with Chatman leading receivers with 42 yards off a single catch and a touchdown, followed by Prather with 40 yards and a score, as well as Bass with 33 yards and a score.
McCarty led McAlester with seven carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Ethan Watkins with 82 yards and a score, and Moton with 81 yards and a touchdown.
• Oct. 8 vs. Durant, 56-20 W
Top-ranked McAlester jumped to an early lead and never looked back in a 56-21 home win against Durant.
The Buffs took a two-touchdown lead through the opening quarter and used stifling defense to extend the lead to 28-0 at the half.
McAlester forced a punt to start the second half before Ethan Watkins caught a short pass and ran 40 yards to keep momentum rolling on the way to the win.
Dakota Moton led McAlester with 143 yards and a score, followed by Watkins with 99 yards and a touchdown, and Erik McCarty with 52 yards and three touchdowns.
Trent Boatright finished the night at 12-of-15 passing for 158 yards and two scores — with Barnes leading receivers with 55 yards and a score, followed by Bass with 38 yards and a touchdown.
• Oct. 14 at Coweta, 33-2 W
Second-ranked McAlester took a dominant 33-2 win against third-ranked Coweta to put the Buffs in more solid position to win District 5A-3.
The Buffs forced a turnover on downs in the opening possession before McAlester’s Caden Lesnau later took a pitch from quarterback Trent Boatright and bolted down the right sideline for a 22-yard touchdown.
McAlester's Black Death Defense four turnovers on downs and Killian Barnes got an interception in the win.
Boatright finished 6-of-10 passing for 77 yards and a score, with Prather leading receivers with three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Erik McCarty led the ground game with 132 yards on 13 carries.
• Oct. 22 vs. Tulsa Edison, 52-17 W
Top-ranked McAlester charged out to a 52-17 home win against Tulsa Edison.
Quarterback Trent Boatright found Lleyton Bass in the corner of the end zone, then Dakota Moton bolted for a 74-yard score, and Erik McCarty got some help from offensive linemen for another score early.
Kicker Kobe Clark nailed a 38-yard field goal as the Buffs continued the onslaught to take a 37-0 halftime lead.
McAlester took a 45-3 lead after three quarters and took out several starters before cruising to the big win.
Boatright finished 12-of-20 passing for 134 yards and a score, while Caden Lesnau went 5-of-6 for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Moton led the ground game with 10 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns, followed by McCarty with 146 yards and three scores.
• Oct. 29 at Shawnee, 54-20 W
Top-ranked McAlester clinched the program’s first district title since 2016 with a 54-20 win against Shawnee.
Defensive efforts on both sides led to a 6-6 tie through the opening period before the Buffs started to pull away.
Then Erik McCarty rushed for a 12-yard score, Trent Boatright connected with McCarty for the 66-yard score, and McCarty punched in another run to take a 26-6 halftime lead.
McAlester kept momentum rolling after the break on the way to the win.
McCarty finished with 15 carries for 121 yards and four touchdowns, followed by Moton with 110 yards. Boatright finished 11-of-19 passing for 193 yards and a score — with McCarty leading receivers with 81 yards and a score, followed by Killian Barnes with 53 yards.
• Nov. 5 vs. Tulsa Rogers, 54-12 W
Top-ranked McAlester completed its first undefeated regular season since 2011 with a 54-12 win against Tulsa Will Rogers on senior night.
McAlester jumped out to a big, early lead with solid play on both sides of the ball.
Dakota Moton scored on a 43-yard run and returned an interception 36 yards for a pick six, while Erik McCarty added two rushing touchdowns early.
Quarterback Trent Boatright connected on a 61-yard touchdown toss to Killian Barnes — who got an interception on the next defensive possession that led to another Moton touchdown.
McAlester's Black Death Defense recovered a fumble on the next possession and the Buffs capitalized with Boatright finding Lleyton Bass for a 44-6 halftime lead.
Boatright finished the night 7-of-9 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and McCarty led the ground game with nine carries for 92 yards and three touchdowns.
• Nov. 12 vs. Sapulpa, 48-14 W (first round)
McAlester rolled to a 48-14 win against Sapulpa in the opening round of the Class 5A state football playoffs.
Sapulpa recovered an onside kick to start the game — but McAlester’s Cale Prather picked off a pass on the next play before hauling in a 14-yard pass to open scoring for the Buffs.
Prather then scored on a 50-yard touchdown toss, and Trent Boatright connected with Lleyton Bass in the corner of the end zone for a 19-0 lead through the opening quarter.
McAlester took a 29-7 halftime lead and rolled to a 48-7 advantage through three quarters on the way to the victory.
Boatright finished 13-of-16 passing for 160 yards and four touchdowns — with Prather leading receivers with 75 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Killian Barnes with 42 yards, and Bass with 40 yards and the score.
McCarty led the ground game with 11 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Dakota Moton with 32 yards and Ethan Watkins at 31 yards.
• Nov. 19 vs. Guthrie, 27-21 W (quarterfinals)
Guthrie pulled within one score in the fourth quarter before McAlester’s Killian Barnes disrupted a pass that essentially sealed a 27-21 win and a trip to the semifinals.
McAlester faced its first deficit of the season early before taking a two-score lead late against Guthrie — which rallied and threatened to send the game to overtime before defense lifted the Buffs to the victory.
Guthrie's Isaiah Hammons struck first on a 52-yard touchdown run, McAlester's Erik McCarty answered with a 37-yard score on the ground, then Hammons got a 67-yard scoring romp and McAlester's Trent Boatright connected with Cale Prather for a 19-yard touchdown toss for a 14-14 tie at the half.
Boatright found Lleyton Bass for a 27-yard score for the first lead of the game, then McCarty — who finished with 23 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns — extended the lead with a 54-yard romp.
Guthrie added a score in the final seven minutes and looked to score again before the final stop.
Boatright finished 8-of-11 passing for 65 yards and two scores, while Bass caught two passes for 32 yards and a score, and Prather had one 19-yard touchdown reception. Greg Quintana and Prather each picked off a pass in the win.
• Nov. 26 vs. Lawton Mac at Noble, 42-13 W (semifinals)
McAlester took a 42-13 win against Lawton MacArthur to advance to the state title game for the first time since 2013 and become the first team in program history with 13 wins in a season.
The Buffs advanced to play for a state championship for the fifth time — winning in 1968 and 1988, and finishing second in 1996 and 2013.
Erik McCarty struck first with an eight-yard touchdown run on the way to finishing with 20 carries for 203 yards and four touchdowns — bringing his season total to 34 and breaking his own school record for rushing touchdowns in a season.
McAlester took a 21-0 halftime lead and leaned on its defense in the second half, including a Killian Barnes interception, on the way to the win.
Trent Boatright finished 9-of-18 passing for 165 yards and a score, plus a rushing touchdown.
• Dec. 4 vs. Collinsville
