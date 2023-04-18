The Hornets blasted out of the gate and never looked back.
Stuart faced off against Wilson (Henryetta) in Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class A-B district tournament action, with the Hornets taking a 15-3 win to be named district champs and advance to regional play.
The B-No. 15 Hornets got going in the bottom of the first inning, using a single from Austin Mayer and a hit-by-pitch for Keaton Crenshaw to put two on the bags. Nolan Stewart hit a ground ball into play, with Mayer crossing home plate for the score. Crenshaw next added a steal of home, giving Stuart the 2-0 lead.
Nolan Lindley and Trenton Wimberly followed with back-to-back RBI singles, and a walk for Wyatt Clayton and Wimberly scoring on a wild pitch gave the Hornets a 6-0 lead after the first inning.
The Hornets got back to work offensively in the bottom of the second inning. Crenshaw and Stewart both scored on two wild pitches, and Luker used crafty base-running as well to score another.
Stuart loaded up the bases once more, as Clayton was walked to score in a run. Lindley next scored on a passed ball, as did Clayton shortly after. Mayer scored on a passed ball opportunity of his own, giving Stuart the 14-0 lead.
Wilson answered in the next frame with three runs, cutting into the lead. But Dallin Whitaker drilled a high-flying ball to center, scoring a run and forcing the run-rule win to be named district champions.
Stewart, Whitaker, Lindley, Wimberly, and Clayton combined for five RBIs on the day, while Whitaker got the job done on the mound with five strikeouts.
Next up for the Hornets, they’ll advance to regional tournament play — scheduled for April 27-29, with matchups and locations to be released Monday, April 24.
Here are reported scores for local Class A-B teams in district tournament play:
DISTRICT 11 AT KIOWA
G1: Coleman/Victory Life over Graham-Dustin
G2: Kiowa 15, Graham-Dustin 0
G3: Kiowa over Coleman/Victory Life
G4: Kiowa over Coleman/Victory Life (Kiowa advances to regional tournament)
DISTRICT 13 AT CROWDER
G1: Crowder 14, Braggs 0
G2: Crowder 15, Braggs 0 (Crowder advances to regional tournament)
DISTRICT 15 AT STUART
G1: Wilson (Henryetta) over Schulter
G2: Stuart 21, Schulter 0
G3: Stuart 16, Wilson (Henryetta) 0
G4: Stuart 15, Wilson (Henryetta) 3 (Stuart advances to regional tournament)
This post will be updated as scores are reported.
