The postseason has arrived.
Local teams are heading back to the mats in playoff action to decide who will advance to the state tournament during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association wrestling regional tournaments next week.
McAlester and Wilburton boys and girls have been slotted into their respective regional sites against a bevy of opposing teams.
On the girls side, both schools will compete at the East regional at Sallisaw. The McAlester boys will face off in the 5A East regional at Pryor, while the Wilburton boys will head to the 3A East regional at Cleveland.
McAlester coach Kydel Billy talked about his team following their senior night win, capping off a tough regular season schedule. He lauded the efforts of his senior and junior wrestlers, as well as the trove of gritty underclassmen to unflinchingly face the adversity of the year.
But he said the stout schedule is by design to help prepare his wrestlers for this moment.
“Hopefully we embraced the extremely difficult schedule and hopefully we’re ready,” Billy said. “I try to get a tough schedule so we are ready come regionals.”
The Buffs were one pin away from earning a district title and advancing to dual state last month as a team, showcasing their tenacity. Now it is time for individual wrestlers to potentially punch their respective tickets.
And while McAlester has seen its share of trials and tribulations, Billy said now was their time to shine with a clean slate.
“Nothing else matters until regionals. Everything’s practice until then so they can’t worry about earlier losses,” he said. “I’ve seen kids that have had eight wins go on to make the state tournament because they have tough schedules. We have some guys with losing records but we take on tough teams.”
The girls regionals are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, with two sessions each day.
The first session will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday for the first round and quarterfinal matches. The second session will begin at 5 p.m., consisting of the championship semifinals and the consolation second round.
The third session will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the consolation quarterfinal and semifinal matches, with the fourth session starting at 4 p.m. featuring the championship finals, consolation finals, and fifth-place matches.
The boys regionals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with two sessions each day.
The first session will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday for the first round and quarterfinal matches. The second session will begin at 5 p.m., consisting of the championship semifinals and the consolation second round.
The third session will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the consolation quarterfinal and semifinal matches, with the fourth session starting at 4 p.m. featuring the championship finals, consolation finals, and fifth-place matches.
All matches at the regional and state tournaments will consist of three periods, each two minutes in length.
The top five finishers in each weight classification will qualify for the state tournament. Sixth-place winners will be named as alternates, qualifying for the state tournament if one of the top five regional place-winners cannot participate in the next round.
The OSSAA Wrestling State tournament is scheduled for Feb. 24-25 at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
