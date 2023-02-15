The action is heating up on the hardwood.
Local teams will be continuing playoff play with the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments beginning on Thursday.
Multiple area teams advanced to the second week of postseason action after strong showing in district tournaments — with seven teams earning district titles and another being named runner-up.
Stuart was one of three schools — alongside Pittsburg and Kiowa — where both boys and girls teams earned championships to advance to the next round. The Lady Hornets also saw individual history being made, as Haili Igou surpassed 1,000 career points at Stuart during the district title win over McCurtain.
Coach B.J. Beaird has talked about the ability of the Lady Hornets, and said when they’re firing on all cylinders, they’re a dangerous team.
“When we’re playing, we can play with anybody,” he said.
The Lady Hornets (16-7) are ranked No. 13 in Class B, one of two local teams being ranked in the class — with Pittsburg coming in at No. 3. Stuart is averaging 44.5 points per game, while defensively holding opponents to under 40 points per game.
Stuart will open up regional tournament play on Thursday at the Moss sub-site, battling against Calvin. The Lady Bulldogs are the No. 9 team in Class B, with a record of 19-7. The two teams last played each other Jan. 13, where Calvin took a 64-27 win.
The Hornets were also named district champions following a win over McCurtain last week. Stuart (17-6) is ranked No. 15 in Class B, with the Hornets averaging more than 57 points per game. Defensively, the Hornets are holding opponents to an average of 47 points per game.
Coach Michael Langley has echoed the same sentiments Beaird had about his team, and said the Hornets are always willing to go toe-to-toe with any opponent.
“Just like everyone else, on any given night, we can play pretty well,” he said.
The Hornets will open up regional tournament action on Thursday at the Moss sub-site, facing off against the host Pirates. Moss is 14-11 this season, and advanced to the regional tournament with a 60-46 win over Calvin last week.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
The OSSAA Class A-B regional tournaments are scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, with three teams advancing to their respective area tournaments scheduled for Feb. 23-25.
Here are the complete regional tournament brackets for local Class A-B teams:
GIRLS
CLASS A
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KONAWA/QUINTON
FEB. 16
AT KONAWA
G3: Oaks Mission vs. Verden, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Webbers Falls vs. Riverside, 6 p.m.
AT QUINTON
G4: Cave Springs vs. Allen, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Keota vs. Quinton, 6 p.m.
FEB. 17 AT QUINTON
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT QUINTON
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KIOWA/ROFF
FEB. 16
AT KIOWA
G3: Moyers vs. Asher, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Kiowa vs. Earlsboro, 6 p.m.
AT ROFF
G4: Coleman vs. Wapanucka, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Roff vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m.
FEB. 17 AT ROFF
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT ROFF
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D AT MOSS/STRINGTOWN
FEB. 16
AT MOSS
G3: Moss vs. McCurtain, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Calvin vs. Stuart, 6 p.m.
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Stringtown vs. Leflore, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Smithville vs. Whitesboro, 6 p.m.
FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to area)
BOYS
CLASS A
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KONAWA/QUINTON
FEB. 16
AT KONAWA
G3: Webbers Falls vs. Konawa, 3 p.m.
G1: Riverfield vs. Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
AT QUINTON
G4: Arkoma vs. Crowder, 3 p.m.
G2: Cave Springs vs. Allen, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KIOWA/ROFF
FEB. 16
AT KIOWA
G3: Tupelo vs. Maud, 3 p.m.
G1: Kiowa vs. Earlsboro, 7:30 p.m.
AT ROFF
G4: Mill Creek vs. Ft. Towson, 3 p.m.
G2: Roff vs. Pittsburg, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 17 AT ROFF
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT ROFF
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D AT MOSS/STRINGTOWN
FEB. 16
AT MOSS
G3: Calvin vs. McCurtain, 3 p.m.
G1: Moss vs. Stuart, 7:30 p.m.
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Clayton vs. Whitesboro, 3 p.m.
G2: Stringtown vs. Battiest, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
