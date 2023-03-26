The postseason accolades continue for area athletes.
The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association announced its All State selections on Friday, with local players being named to the honors for their efforts during the 2022-2023 season.
McAlester’s Jayda Holiman and Pittsburg’s Catyn Graham were selected to their respective OGBCA All State rosters, while Quinton’s Abigail Miller was selected as an alternate.
Holiman joins the Large East roster for Class 6A-5A schools. She averaged 21.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.6 steals per game, helping lead the Lady Buffs to a 15-11 record and area tournament appearance this season.
Graham will join the Small East roster for Class 2A-B schools. She averaged 16.9 points, 4.25 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals per game this season, as the Lady Panthers finished with a 26-5 record and a state tournament semifinal appearance.
Miller was selected as an alternate for the Small East team. She helped lead her Quinton team to a 23-7 record and first state tournament appearance since 2015 and fourth trip overall, averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.
The locals will have the opportunity to represent their schools and communities one more time during the OGBCA All State games this summer, facing off against the winners from the West.
