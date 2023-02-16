The Cowboys never gave up the fight.
Kiowa hosted Earlsboro in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B regional tournament opener on Thursday night, where the Cowboys fell 61-41 to move into the consolation bracket.
The Wildcats struck first to open the game, but Kiowa answered with scores from Myer Medders and Jaxon Wills to push back. Earlsboro responded with a scoring run that was broken by five quick points from Cooper McClendon to cut the lead to 10-9.
But the Wildcats found another offensive rhythm, pushing themselves to a 21-11 lead after the opening quarter.
Earlsboro opened the second period with a 9-0 run, but Kiowa broke the ice with triple from Cason Church and another score from Wills fed by Noah Foris. The Wildcats were later assessed a technical, with Eli Foris sinking both foul shots.
Wyatt Shropshire added in a basket from the block, followed by Noah Foris with a cleanup score as the Cowboys capped an 11-3 run to end the half and make it a 33-22 Earlsboro lead.
In the third quarter, Eli Foris drilled a triple to get the Cowboys moving once again. But a Wildcat offensive run powered Earlsboro forward. Kiowa added scores from McClendon, Church, Noah Foris, and Medders in response — with the Wildcats taking a 48-32 lead heading into the final period of play.
The Wildcats added eight quick points to start the fourth quarter, but McClendon ended the run with a pair of free throws. Shropshire would later be fed by Shooter Boatright, putting the ball up for two more.
The pair of teams fought to the finish, but it’d be Earlsboro sealing away the win.
McClendon led the way with nine points, Medders and Eli Foris with seven points each, Shropshire with six points, Wills and Church with four points each, Chandler Kelley with three points, and Noah Foris with a free throw.
Kiowa now moves into the consolation bracket, facing off against Ft. Towson at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Roff. A win moves the Cowboys into Saturday’s consolation finals, but a loss eliminates them from the playoffs.
Here are the complete regional tournament brackets for local Class A-B girls teams. These brackets will be updated as scores are reported:
CLASS A
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KONAWA/QUINTON
FEB. 16
AT KONAWA
G3: Konawa 56, Webbers Falls 45
G1: Riverfield vs. Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
AT QUINTON
G4: Arkoma 70, Crowder 67 (2OT)
G2: Allen 67, Cave Springs 24
FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN
G5: Konawa vs. Cave Springs, 3 p.m.
G6: Arkoma vs. Loser G1, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Allen, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KIOWA/ROFF
FEB. 16
AT KIOWA
G3: Tupelo 72, Maud 52
G1: Earlsboro 61, Kiowa 41
AT ROFF
G4: Ft. Towson 46, Mill Creek 23
G2: Roff 66, Pittsburg, 23
FEB. 17 AT ROFF
G5: Tupelo vs. Pittsburg, 3 p.m.
G6: Ft. Towson vs. Kiowa, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT ROFF
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Earlsboro vs. Roff, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D AT MOSS/STRINGTOWN
FEB. 16
AT MOSS
G3: McCurtain 58, Calvin 29
G1: Moss 45, Stuart 43
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Clayton 49, Whitesboro 42
G2: Stringtown 67, Battiest 60
FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN
G5: McCurtain vs. Battiest, 3 p.m.
G6: Clayton vs. Stuart, 7:30 p.m.
FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Moss vs. Stringtown, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to area)
