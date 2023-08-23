With the summer sun shining down, the action on the dirt diamond was only heating up.
Locals faced off in the Pitt 8 Conference Fast-Pitch Softball Festival Monday and Tuesday, battling it out in multiple games over the first two days of competition.
Stuart and Kiowa powered to four wins each to lead the way, with Crowder and Indianola earning two wins each, and Savanna and Pittsburg adding a pair of wins.
After taking a break to resume their regular season schedules, Pitt 8 teams will convene once more at the McAlester Softball Complex for the final day of conference festival play on Monday.
Here are the complete results and remaining schedule for the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Fast-Pitch Festival:
AUGUST 21
FIELD 1
Stuart 2, Savanna 0
Stuart 13, Haileyville 3
Kiowa 10, Savanna 0
FIELD 2
Kiowa 7, Pittsburg 0
FIELD 4
Crowder 7, Indianola 3
Pittsburg 6, Indianola 3
Crowder 12, Haileyville 0
AUGUST 22
FIELD 1
Stuart 10, Crowder 0
Kiowa 12, Haileyville 0
Kiowa 7, Crowder 0
FIELD 2
Indianola 13, Haileyville 1
FIELD 4
Indianola 7, Savanna 1
Savanna 3, Pittsburg 2
Stuart 5, Pittsburg 2
AUGUST 28
FIELD 1
Indianola vs. Kiowa, 5:30 p.m.
Stuart vs. Indianola, 6:45 p.m.
Kiowa vs. Stuart, 8 p.m.
FIELD 2
Savanna vs. Haileyville, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD 4
Crowder vs. Pittsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Savanna vs. Crowder, 6:45 p.m.
Haileyville vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m.
