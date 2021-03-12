WRESTLING: Three Buffs named to 2021 All State roster

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoMcAlester seniors Larry Lowe, Caleb Squyres, and Trey Howard are all recipients of postseason awards by the Oklahoma Coaches Association as they were named to All State and All Star by Class rosters.

The accolades continue to roll in for the Buffs.

Three McAlester wrestlers were named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association 5A East All-Star Team, adding to the list of accomplishments for the senior trio.

Trey Howard was named as the starter at 160 lbs. He finished his final high school season with a trip to the state tournament, where he reached the podium after placing fourth overall.

Caleb Squyres and Larry Lowe were also named to the all-state team as alternates. Both Buffs had solid years, including a state tournament appearance by Squyres.

Not only did the three seniors earn all-state honors, but Howard, Squyres, and Lowe were also named as 5A All-Stars by Class, adding to their growing list of honors.

