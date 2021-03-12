WRESTLING: Three Buffs named to 2021 All State roster

The accolades continue to roll in for the Buffs.
Three McAlester wrestlers were named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association 5A East All-Star Team, adding to the list of accomplishments for the senior trio.
Trey Howard was named as the starter at 160 lbs. He finished his final high school season with a trip to the state tournament, where he reached the podium after placing fourth overall.
Caleb Squyres and Larry Lowe were also named to the all-state team as alternates. Both Buffs had solid years, including a state tournament appearance by Squyres.
Not only did the three seniors earn all-state honors, but Howard, Squyres, and Lowe were also named as 5A All-Stars by Class, adding to their growing list of honors.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
