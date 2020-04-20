WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Eastern's Deja Williams named NJCAA All American

Eastern Oklahoma State College’s Deja Williams can add a new title to her name — All American.
The freshman guard was recently named by the NJCAA to the All American Honorable Mention team for the 2019-2020 season, and Eastern coach Al Davis was proud of how Williams has performed this season.
"I was happy for her. She definitely deserved it,” Davis said. "She works her tail off every single day. She’s gotten better throughout the year, and she was consistent a lot."
Willaims has received a number of accolades for her work this season, including back-to-back Region II Player of the Week honors for January 13 through the 26.
While starting every game this season, Williams averaged 16.3 points per game, 2.4 assists per game, and added 4.7 rebounds per game. She averaged a shooting percentage of 34.9 from beyond the arc and 76.2 percent from the free throw line.
Since players are currently at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Davis had to pass along the news via a phone call. But he said that the news still impacted the young player.
"When I called her and told her the news, it sounded like she wanted to cry a little bit,” Davis said. "She has a lot of heart and a lot of pride.”
Davis said that he hopes that Williams’ hard work and reward has an impact on everyone around her. When her peers see that dedication and focus on getting better, Davis feels like it will motivate everyone to compete to their best ability.
Davis said he doesn’t take any credit for the accolades his team receives. He cares deeply for his student athletes, and just wants to make sure he is giving them everything he can so that they have all the tools to be successful.
"It’s all about my players. I tell them that everything I do is for y’all,” Davis said. "I’m just glad to see somebody to get recognition from our program."
Davis also believes that as Eastern continues to compete and gain deserved attention, it will motivate other athletes with similar drive and determination to want to become a Lady Mountaineer.
"I want competition," Davis said. "I want players that love basketball."
