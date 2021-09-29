WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Eastern named top team in conference preseason poll

Lucy Ann Bolt, 81, of Hartshorne, went to her heavenly home on September 26, 2021. She was born on July 4, 1940 in Hartshorne, Oklahoma to Lee and Helen (Watchrovich) Drizness. She married John Leroy Bolt on October 20, 1962 in Hartshorne. She was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Catholic Ch…