As the search continues to name the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time McAlester Football Team, the next player position is coming up to a tally for the fan-favorite vote.
Fans will next have the opportunity to vote for their top favorite McAlester player on the offensive line. These players have been tasked with facing off against opposing defenses and manning the trenches as they hold a line to allow the offense to be successful.
Multiple Buffs on the line received all-state honors for their efforts, with some advancing to play at the college level at such schools as the University of Tulsa, the Air Force Academy, and the University of Oklahoma.
Some even played in the National Football League.
This vote will be the latest in the ongoing series as the McAlester News-Capital looks to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team alongside an online fan vote. Polling days are Sundays and Wednesdays, opening at noon and closing at noon the following day.
Voting will be broken down by position throughout the month of June, with multiple names being suggested. If a fan doesn’t see a name they think should be honored, they can vote for that person with an online comment or email to dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
The 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time McAlester Football Team is a local sports project meant to be shared with the surrounding community in an effort to update and name some of the top Buffs players from throughout the years and create friendly discussion among fans ahead of the start of the 2021 football season.
The following are some of the names that will be up for vote for their work on the offensive line, but is not a complete list of finalists. Any other names can be voted on by comment on social media:
Brandon Keith — Class of 2003
Robert Carey — Class of 1978
Lloyd London — Class of 1980
Nathan Faber — Class of 1993
Steve Hegdale — Class of 1989
Joe Ervin — Class of 1988
James Miller — Class of 1997
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
