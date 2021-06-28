Voting open for favorite McAlester quarterback ever

As the search continues to name the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time McAlester Football Team, the final player position is coming up to a tally for the fan-favorite vote.
Fans will next have the opportunity to vote for their top favorite McAlester player to have played at quarterback. Many of these names saw a multitude of success over the years, with state championships, school records, and more.
Some former players such as OJ Rhone helped lead the Buffs to many victories — including McAlester’s second state title. And his alongside many more names like Nate Pointer, Casey Clayborn, Randy Saunier, and James Barr are mentioned up and down the all-time McAlester passing records list.
Some Buffs still hold top records, as Tony Kiefer maintains the top two spots for yards in a season, racking up more than 3,500 yards in 2011 and finishing with more than 6,000 career yards. Meanwhile, dual-threat Dalton Wood is named for both passing and rushing records — finishing behind top rusher Kevin Brown for his career rushing yardage and scoring.
This vote will be the last fan vote in the ongoing series as the McAlester News-Capital looks to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team alongside an online fan vote. Wednesday is the final polling day, opening at noon and closing at noon on Thursday.
If a fan doesn’t see a name they think should be honored, they can vote for that person with an online comment or email to dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
The 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time McAlester Football Team is a local sports project meant to be shared with the surrounding community in an effort to update and name some of the top Buffs players from throughout the years, find fan favorites, and create friendly discussion among McAlester fans ahead of the start of the 2021 football season.
The following are some of the names that will be up for vote for their work at quarterback, but is not a complete list of finalists. Any other names can be voted on by comment on social media:
Tony Keifer — Class of 2012
Dalton Wood — Class of 2015
OJ Rhone — Class of 1989
Nate Pointer — Class of 1997
Casey Clayborn — Class of 1995
Randy Saunier — Class of 1979
James Barr — Class of 1999
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
