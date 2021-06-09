Voting open for fan favorite all-time McAlester special teams player

As the search continues to name the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time McAlester Football Team, the next player position is coming up to a tally for the fan-favorite vote.
Fans will next have the opportunity to vote for their top special teams player. Buffs fans will get to make their selection for who they think is the best special teams player, whether that player kicked, punted, or returned kicks.
This vote will be the second in the ongoing series as the McAlester News-Capital looks to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team — in addition to an online fan vote. Polling days for various positions are Sundays and Wednesdays, opening at noon on those days and closing at noon the following days.
Voting will be broken down by position throughout the month of June, with six names being available for each vote. If a fan doesn’t see a name they think should be honored, they can vote for that person with an online comment or in an email to sports@mcalesternews.com.
The 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time McAlester Football Team is a local sports project meant to be shared with the surrounding community in an effort to update and name some of the top Buffs players from throughout history and create friendly discussion among fans ahead of the start of the 2021 football season.
Here are some of the names that will be up for vote for their work in special teams:
Marty House, kicker
Taeam Kang, kicker
Lawson Giddings, returner
Justin Klusak, punter
Jeremy Busby, kicker
Tom Strode, punter
Albert MuCutcheon, kicker
