Voting open for fan favorite all-time McAlester running back

As the search continues to name the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time McAlester Football Team, the next player position is coming up to a tally for the fan-favorite vote.
Fans will next have the opportunity to vote for their top rushing Buffs as they contemplate who they think was the top running back in McAlester history.
McAlester rushers have long trampled over the opposition, earning hundreds and thousands of yards in their respective careers.
Some players LIKE Jarome Smith, Kevin Brown, Ryan Owens, Lynn Jones, and Don Smitherman have all rushed for more than 1,000 yards in single seasons — while others like Jerry Lee and Bennie Davis reached McAlester Hall of Fame status for their efforts.
This vote will be the third in the ongoing series as the McAlester News-Capital looks to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team alongside an online fan vote. Polling days are Sundays and Wednesdays, opening at noon and closing at noon the following day.
Voting will be broken down by position throughout the month of June, with multiple names being suggested. If a fan doesn’t see a name they think should be honored, they can vote for that person with an online comment or email to sports@mcalesternews.com.
The 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time McAlester Football Team is a local sports project meant to be shared with the surrounding community in an effort to update and name some of the top Buffs players from throughout the years and create friendly discussion among fans ahead of the start of the 2021 football season.
The following are some of the names that will be up for vote for their work as running backs, but is not a complete list of finalists. Any other names can be voted on by comment on social media:
Kevin Brown — Class of 1996
Don Smitherman — Class of 1985
Jerome Smith — Class of 2015
Ryan Owens — Class of 1997
Jerry Lee — Class of 1964
Lynn Jones — Class of 1994
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
