Voters select Taeam Kang as top McAlester special teams player

Voters picked their fan-favorite McAlester player on special teams, with the winner coming down to a single vote.
Kang is a 2016 McAlester graduate that saw a lot of success with the Buffs, including a trip to the 2013 Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A state title game at Oklahoma State University.
Coming in one vote behind him was Marty House — a 1981 graduate who also saw many successes and went on to kick at the University of Oklahoma.
Other names that were written in by fans included Leonard Austin, Josue Rios, and Herman Walters — all impactful Buffs in their own rights for their efforts on the field.
This vote is the second in the ongoing series as the McAlester News-Capital looks to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team with the help of an online fan vote. Polling days are Sundays and Wednesdays, opening at noon and closing at noon the following day.
Voting will be broken down by position throughout the month of June, with multiple names being suggested. If a fan doesn’t see a name they think should be honored, they can vote for that person with an online comment or email.
The 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time McAlester Football Team is a local sports project meant to be shared with the surrounding community in an effort to update and name some of the top Buffs players from throughout the years and create friendly discussion among fans ahead of the start of the 2021 football season.
Here are the results in order from the fan poll vote for wide receiver at McAlester:
Player Percentage Votes
Taeam Kang 27.3% 6
Marty House 22.7% 5
Other 22.7% 5
Lawson Giddings 18.2% 4
Justin Klusak 9% 2
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
