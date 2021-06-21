Voters select Carney as best McAlester linebacker

Voters selected Richard Carney as the best linebacker in McAlester history.
Carney was a member of the 1968 Buffs, which won McAlester’s first state football championship with a 42-12 win over Stillwater in Ada.
He would later be named an all-state selection for his efforts, and played college football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M — winning a national championship with the Norsemen in 1969.
Others narrowly behind Carney and receiving votes included Tracy Price — a member of the 1988 state championship team — and Kevin Keith.
Fans voted as part of the McAlester News-Capital’s ongoing effort to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team. The newspaper will select the all-time team based on research, stats, and more.
Anyone will have an opportunity to vote throughout the coming weeks on the members of a separate All-Time McAlester Fan Vote Team. The defensive back poll marks the third position put up to a vote from fans. Polls run on Sundays and Wednesday, opening at noon and closing at noon the following day.
Polls will include various positions throughout the month of June, with multiple names offered as suggestions. If a fan doesn’t see a name they think should be mentioned, they vote for that person by selecting other and writing an online comment or emailing dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
UP NEXT
Here is the full schedule of fan-vote polls for each position:
6/6 — Receiver (Lawson Giddings)
6/9 — Special teams (Taeam Kang)
6/13 — Defensive back (Kent Davis)
6/16 — Running back (Ryan Owens)
6/20 — Linebacker (Richard Carney)
6/23 — Defensive line
6/27 — Offensive line
6/30 — Quarterback
