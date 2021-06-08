Voters pick Lawson Giddings as all-time McAlester receiver

Voters showed an overwhelming favorite for the best wide receiver in McAlester football history.
Readers voted on their selection for the all-time McAlester football player at wide receiver, with Lawson Giddings earning the top spot.
Giddings nabbed more than 1,000 yards in a season twice in his career as a Buff, earning 1,039 in 1996 and besting that the next season with 1,176 — a record he still holds to this day.
He also has been one of the top record holders for touchdowns as a receiver, scoring 13 in 1996 and 14 in the 1997 season.
Giddings helped lead McAlester to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A state title game in 1996, where the Buffs were named runner-up after a rivalry championship game tilt with Ada.
The 1998 graduate went on to play football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Northeastern State University before retiring from the game.
Others on the list had made their mark on McAlester football as well, with Adam Boyd gathering more than 1,100 yards in 2011 and Brayden Klusak, Sean Bryant, and Matt House all gathering more than 700 yards each in a single season during their tenures.
This vote is the first in the ongoing series as the McAlester News-Capital looks to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team with the help of an online fan vote. Polling days are Sundays and Wednesdays, opening at noon and closing at noon the following day.
Voting will be broken down by position throughout the month of June, with multiple names being suggested. If a fan doesn't see a name they think should be honored, they can vote for that person with an online comment or email to sports@mcalesternews.com.
The 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Time McAlester Football Team is a local sports project meant to be shared with the surrounding community in an effort to update and name some of the top Buffs players from throughout the years and create friendly discussion among fans ahead of the start of the 2021 football season.
Here are the results in order from the fan poll vote for wide receiver at McAlester:
Lawson Giddings — 52.7% — 89
Adam Boyd — 18.3% — 31
Matt House — 14.2% — 24
Brayden Klusak — 12.4% — 21
Sean Bryant — 1.8% — 3
Other — 1.2% — 2
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
