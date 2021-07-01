Voters chose Kiefer as fan-favorite McAlester quarterback

Voters have selected Tony Kiefer as their favorite player at quarterback in McAlester history.
Kiefer is a 2012 graduate of McAlester High School, and shattered records in his time as the Buffs' signal caller.
He gathered 2,743 yards in 2010 with 30 touchdowns, breaking the record of 2,208 previously held by James Barr. Kiefer would best his own record in the following season, earning 3,523 yards and 33 touchdowns in an undefeated regular season.
Both the 2010 and 2011 seasons resulted in state quarterfinal and semifinal appearances.
After graduation, Kiefer attended Northeastern Oklahoma A&M where he quarterbacked for the Norse and earned all-conference honors.
Kiefer’s season yardage records presently remain in tact, while his season touchdowns records were bested by Braden Parker, who scored 42 touchdowns in 2016. He also holds the records for career yardage with 6,168 yards, and career touchdowns with 63 — a title he also shares with Parker.
Kiefer garnered 40% of the fan vote, followed by Dalton Wood at 26%, then Nate Pointer and Barr neck-and-neck with seven percent each, followed by Randy Saunier, OJ Rhone, and Casey Clayborn.
Other names fans also suggested and voted for included Ronnie Allford and Justin Klusak.
Fans voted as part of the McAlester News-Capital’s ongoing effort to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team. The newspaper will select the all-time team based on research, stats, and more.
Polls included various positions throughout the month of June, with multiple names offered as suggestions and many more nominated by fans.
Here is the full results of fan-favorite polls for each position:
6/6 — Receiver (Lawson Giddings)
6/9 — Special teams (Taeam Kang)
6/13 — Defensive back (Kent Davis)
6/16 — Running back (Ryan Owens)
6/20 — Linebacker (Richard Carney)
6/23 — Defensive line (Andrew Hammond)
6/27 — Offensive line (Brandon Keith)
6/30 — Quarterback (Tony Kiefer)
