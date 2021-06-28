Voters choose Keith as all-time favorite on McAlester's offensive line

Voters have selected Brandon Keith as the best player on the offensive line in McAlester history.
Keith was a 2003 graduate of McAlester High School, racking up the tackles and blocks, as well as first-team all-state honors.
After graduation, Keith played at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and earned a spot as an NJCAA All-America selection in 2004.
Keith later transferred to Northern Iowa, once again earning All-America honors and putting himself on the radar for the National Football League.
The Arizona Cardinals would select Keith in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, starting the beginning of his half a decade career in the league.
Keith received more than 55% of votes from fans, followed by Steve Hegdale with 35%, and rounding out with votes for Lloyd London, Victor Stachmus, and Larry Allford, plus many more nominations.
Fans voted as part of the McAlester News-Capital’s ongoing effort to name the 2021 All-Time McAlester Football Team. The newspaper will select the all-time team based on research, stats, and more.
Anyone will have an opportunity to vote throughout the coming weeks on the members of a separate All-Time McAlester Fan Vote Team. The offensive line poll marks the seventh position put up to a vote from fans. Polls run on Sundays and Wednesday, opening at noon and closing at noon the following day.
Polls will include various positions throughout the month of June, with multiple names offered as suggestions. If a fan doesn’t see a name they think should be mentioned, they can vote for that person by selecting other and writing an online comment or emailing dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
UP NEXT
Here is the full schedule of fan-vote polls for each position:
6/6 — Receiver (Lawson Giddings)
6/9 — Special teams (Taeam Kang)
6/13 — Defensive back (Kent Davis)
6/16 — Running back (Ryan Owens)
6/20 — Linebacker (Richard Carney)
6/23 — Defensive line (Andrew Hammond)
6/27 — Offensive line (Brandon Keith)
6/30 — Quarterback
