Two former Mountaineers selected in 2022 MLB Draft

These Mountaineers are ready to move mountains in the majors.
Two former Eastern Oklahoma State College players were selected during the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft this week.
David Sandlin was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 11th round.
Sandlin — now a standout on the mound for the University of Oklahoma — was with the Mountaineers from 2019-2021. In his final season at Eastern, Sandlin held a 3.18 ERA and notched 100 strikeouts through 65 innings pitched as he and the Mountaineers took home the Region II Tournament crown and advanced to the NJCAA postseason.
Sandlin and the Sooners made waves this season, punching their ticket to Omaha and the NCAA Men’s College World Series. They advanced to the championship series, where they were named the national runner-up.
The Owasso, Okla., native went 9-4 during the 2022 season with a 5.59 ERA and struck out 102 batters through 95 innings pitched. During the MCWS Semifinals, Sandlin became a national standout when he pitched 7 innings and struck out a career-high 12 batters during a 5-1 win over Texas A&M.
Blake Klassen was selected in the 17th round by the Washington Nationals.
Klassen played for the Mountaineers in 2021, where he held a .394 batting average and led the team with 20 home runs. He also averaged a .988 fielding percentage with 307 putouts, helping Eastern on the field and at the plate as they made a run into the NJCAA postseason.
After Eastern, Klassen returned to his home state of California and joined the University of California — Santa Barbara baseball team. He recorded a .352 batting average and 10 home runs in the 2022 season, also knocking in 27 RBIs.
The Gauchos advanced to the NCAA postseason after winning their second Big West Championship in the last three seasons. They were eliminated by the host Stanford during regionals in an 8-4 battle.
Derek Hatridge
