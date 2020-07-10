EDITOR'S NOTE: This is final of five oral histories with members of the McAlester High School 2010 girls basketball state championship team.
After graduating high school, members of the 2010 girls basketball state championship team have seen a lot of changes and milestones in the last ten years. Former players Whitney Anderson, Lesley Huff, Kirsty Cook, and Alli Nichols (nee Eales) share what they've been doing and where they are now:
Derek Hatridge: Now we move on to the next subject. We’ve got to recap the last ten years of your life for folks that may not know. So what have you done since high school and where are you now?
Lesley Huff: After I graduated, I went to Murray State where Coach Crystal (Robinson) actually took the basketball job and played basketball there for two years. Then transferred over to Southeastern (Oklahoma State University) and I had two shoulder surgeries at that time, so that was a quick career-ender. I was an English major with a minor in physical education.
I graduated in that and got my masters in sports studies and athletic administration. I coached in Silo for a year, at Atoka for two years back with Crystal again — apparently I can’t get away. I’ve been in Texas the last three years at Frisco Middle School just coaching, and now I’m at Reynolds Middle School where I’m the girls eighth grade athletic coordinator and I coach eighth grade basketball and I teach P.E.
DH: Congratulations! That’s quite the career and now you’re set changing other lives. Whitney?
Whitney Anderson: After high school, I chose to play softball instead of basketball, so I ended my career. Went to Rose State for two years, played there, transferred to St. Gregory’s that no longer there. I got a degree in health and fitness promotion. I’m currently working for Kennedy Eye Care here in McAlester. No kids, I have a niece that would like to join in on this interview.
DH: Get her on. Let her say hi.
Whitney’s Niece: Hi…
DH: So precious. Kirsty, what’s your life been like the last ten years?
Kirsty Cook: I graduated, thank God I graduated. It was by the skin of my teeth, but I did it, probably with the help of the ladies that are on the phone right now. And I lived in McAlester for a little bit, then I moved to Muskogee, then I moved back to McAlester and now I’m back in Muskogee. I have two more sons and I’m working for my parents. They own a torching company, so hopefully one day I’ll own that and make the money that they make. (laughs) That’s what I’m hoping for.
DH: A house full of boys, that’s got to be tough.
KC: Oh my gosh. Here’s the youngest one right here, say hi. (says hello) Oh, they’re bad. I don’t understand why you’re flipping and jumping and running and fighting, but can you not? (laughs)
LH: Definitely their mother’s child.
KC: Oh, definitely are.
DH: Alright, well Ali, we’ll round it out with you.
Alli Nichols (nee Eales): Okay, where do I start? So, I played four years of college softball. I played two years at Carl Albert, then a year of St. Gregory’s with Whitney, and then I graduated from (Northeastern State University) and played my senior year there. I graduated that December with my bachelor’s degree and January started my master’s. I got my master’s in sports administration.
I taught at McAlester, I was the head volleyball coach and a science teacher. Then I went to Texas and followed in Lesley’s footsteps for a few years. I did K-12 P.E. and I was an assistant in all the high school sports. I got married while I was in Texas. Then we came back to McAlester and I now teach in Ada. I’m the 5th and 6th grade P.E. teacher and 5ht and 6th grade basketball coach. Do not make fun of me, I know it’s coming.
LH: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
KC: Don’t worry, Alli. They’re paying you.
AN: I know! They’re paying my paycheck so I can’t say anything bad about them. Sorry. When I first got the job, I told the athletic director ‘listen, I don’t want to wear maroon. My skin will probably start to burn.’ And now I have so many maroon shirts, I don’t know what to do with them. Mom gets mad at me if I wear any maroon or an ‘A’ in any McAlester city limits, I’m not kidding. She gets ticked.
DH: When McAelster plays Ada, what are you wearing?
AN: I wore a McAlester t-shirt with a gray over-shirt with a maroon ‘A’, so I was on both sides. But mom wouldn’t let me sit by her at the football game. But I did sit on the McAlester side.
WA: I mean, you kind of have to.
AN: Yeah, I’ve got to sit on my grandpa’s side by his little plaque. But with my history as a Buffalo, the Cougars have treated me pretty well.
DH: Whether you know it or not, you ladies forever put yourselves in the Oklahoma sports history books. You became instant legends, and set quite the bar for McAlester basketball. So I want you to imagine, if you could have told your younger self what she could accomplish, what would you say to her? And what advice would you give young girls today that look to accomplish the same dream that you all did?
AN: Work hard whether somebody is looking or not. Just work hard and keep pushing. Even if it may not seem attainable then, keep pushing and trying for it.
LH: I would have told myself that it was all going to pay off. But to the young kids, don’t let being short or not being the quickest or not starting your sport late in the game effect you when it comes to athletics. Make sure you’re the total package, and handle yourself in the classroom.
WA: Always reach for your goal. If your team has that same goal, then you’ll go far. Don’t settle.
KC: Just don’t hold back and have fun. Not too much fun, I did that. But you know what I mean? Have fun. I really think that because of these girls here that basketball was just so fun to me. And I think that’s really the reason I loved it so much. When it gets hard, lean on them. This group of girls, they’re more of the reason that I got through. They’re really special.
LH: I think they need to set us up an alumni game. But give us a notice to give a chance to get ready and in shape.
AN: Yeah, I need to stretch first.
DH: Well, again ladies, thank you so much for joining me today. May the halls of McAlester High and Brumley Gymnasium forever remember your names.
