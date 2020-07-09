EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth of five oral histories with members of the McAlester High School 2010 girls basketball state championship team.
The Lady Buffs stampeded over the competition during the playoffs to reach the state tournament, where they had to face the top three teams in Class 5A during the 2010 girls basketball championship season. Former players Whitney Anderson, Lesley Huff, Kirsty Cook, and Alli Nichols (nee Eales) continue the oral history of the season:
Derek Hatridge: Let’s fast forward a little bit further. You ladies finish the regular season at 19-2 after a dominating 46-29 win over Muskogee. So now you’re looking at the playoffs. What was the mood as you head into regionals to take on Grove at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa?
Whitney Anderson: It was ‘we gotta take everything with us.’ Everything that we built together in the preseason to the playoffs, we had to take that to the playoffs. We couldn’t slack off or we knew we were done. No one was ready to go home yet.
Kirsty Cook: And we knew Crystal (Robinson) was coming for us too. I mean, that was my motivation. I didn’t want to face her. (laughs)
Alli Nichols (nee Eales): I don’t remember if it was playoffs or the actual state games, but at our practices she blared rap music in practice. I couldn’t even hear myself think, and she was saying ‘the stands are going to be crazy. The fans are going to be all up in your face. Blah, blah blah. You got to be able to read what I’m trying to say with my hands over on the bench.’ We practiced like that for like a month.
KC: Although she could probably yell over the music.
AN: She could, but I don’t think she ever did. She was literally giving sign language and I was like, ‘I really don’t know what you’re saying, coach.’
DH: So moving right on through, you win the game against Grove. After the game, Coach Robinson is quoted as saying ‘It wasn’t pretty,’ but the team will take it. Do you remember those first games being a little rough?
KC: Oh, we’ll take any W we can get.
Lesley Huff: I remember the Booker T. game pretty well. Shonda (Green) was beat up at that time. She was recovering from I think a hamstring injury. I remember she’s playing at 80 percent when we played. I had hurt my shoulder in January at that tournament. So, not surprising that it was rough.
WA: I broke my nose.
DH: Wait, you broke your nose?
WA: Face down, I broke my nose. Ran off, I came back though.
KC: Whitney probably still played. We probably didn’t know until after the game.
DH: You had a gauntlet you had to go through. You win area to go to state and set up an opening round game with No. 1 Carl Albert. You win that one 43-42. Next you face Tulsa Memorial and win 42-39, setting up a championship matchup against Tulsa East Central in the Mabee Center. What can you tell me about the game?
LH: I think the morning of, we came down the elevators down to go to shoot around, and it was early, Esther Santos, who we all still call Coach Santos, she had a whole slew of boys down there with their faces painted, masks on, already hyping us up in the morning when we were leaving.
And (at shoot around) Coach Hull told us she had a vision, like some That’s So Raven type of stuff, that we won it. And I was like, ‘don’t jinx us, coach!’ The nerves were high but we were ready.
WA: I remember running off the court because I got kneed in the stomach.
AN: Oh! And with that, when Whitney got kneed, Crystal (Robinson) grabs me and said to go in for Whitney. I was like ‘first of all, she’s a post and I’m a wing. I’m about to get beat up down here!’ Finally, all of a sudden, Whitney just comes running back from the tunnel so I run off the court because Whitney can do this job, I can’t.
WA: I thought I was going to throw up and Crystal was like ‘you can’t just run off the court! We’ll get a technical!’
KC: From the tipoff, East Central got it. The girl went up the floor to shoot a layup and I just plowed here. We weren’t even 30 seconds into the game and Crystal was like ‘are you joking?’ and I said ‘sorry, I just had to get it out of my system.’
Basically, other than that, I don’t remember anything other than winning.
DH: Well, you do win the game 42-39 which completes an eight-game win streak, plowing through No. 1, 2, and 3 in the state to win it all. It was McAlester’s third state title in program history, and the first title in 18 years. Sports writer Porky Falcon wrote: “Tears flowed from the eyes of both benches.” Describe how you remember that moment?
WA: I ran to Ali and jumped.
AN: Yes, that. And my mom has a picture on the wall of shame that looks like I’m jumping off the chair with my knees at my chest for once, and Shonda has her arm in the air looking at me. It looks like I was jumping off the chair, but I wasn’t I was jumping off the ground.
LH: I remember that I just looked at Kirsty, and (we) just hugged for forever. Kirsty had some battles that year. She had Case September 10, so she had to get back in shape to play basketball once they finally cleared her to, and then Kirsty had to work her butt off with school. She had to take care of her little one at home, then being at practice…I feel like it was a triumphant moment for all of us, but I feel like it was just special because I knew how much she worked through.
DH: When you win the title, is it a dream come true? What were those emotions?
WA: It’s definitely a dream come true. No one expected McAlester to win. First time with a new coach, no one knew how the season was going to go.
KC: We barely knew how our season was going to go, honestly. Especially me…It was a lot. I think we were just a special group, I really do.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.