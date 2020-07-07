TITLE TALK: Hot start, early injuries for McAlester 2010 team

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second of five oral histories with members of the McAlester High School 2010 girls basketball state championship team.
McAlester started hot before having to overcome several injuries on the way to the 2010 girls basketball state championship. Former players Whitney Anderson, Lesley Huff, Kirsty Cook, and Alli Nichols (nee Eales) continue the oral history of the season:
Derek Hatridge: So, moving into the season, you get off to a really hot start, you were undefeated in late December. What were those early games like? Was there a lot of rust? Whitney, you said you came from softball, was the transition from softball to basketball a little harder?
Whitney Anderson: It was. From being in the heat and just focusing on softball, and then you go straight into playing in the gym where there’s a much smaller area. But we all worked through and transitioned pretty easily.
Lesley Huff: Those first few games, they were fun. I think I remember we opened against Ardmore that year at home, and I could be wrong. But I want to say that it wasn’t even close. We blew them out pretty bad, and it was a great start. Everyone got to have a lot of fun, everyone got a lot of minutes. I do vividly remember that, pretty much how bad we beat Ardmore. (laughs) Actually, I got a hairline fracture that game in my foot.
DH: Oh my goodness, you did? So did you play on that foot?
LH: I went to the doctor, came to school on crutches the next day. And I don’t know if I made it three hours on the crutches and I was like, ‘what am I doing? I’m playing either way, so…’ (laughs) So it was a good start.
DH: Alli, same question. What were those games like for you?
Alli Nichols (nee Eales): I really don’t remember. (laughs) I’m sorry, I really don’t remember. It’s the end part that I remember. But I told you, Lesley would be the rememberer.
LH: I remember a lot of the stuff that you’re kind of saying. (Crystal Robinson) taught me a lot things that helped me as a coach. Just in those first games, beating Ardmore, but if the starters were back in — any people — she had this expectation and you were here, it didn’t matter if you turned the ball over, of if they caught the pass and you shouldn’t made a better pass, we were held to those same standards when we were up 20.
And so she really taught me to value those minutes whether you’re up or you’re down. So this year, the team that I coached had a struggling year, so I was really able to transfer that over to them. Like, yeah, we’re getting beat pretty bad right now, but let’s work on this, this, and this. I just remember a lot of little teachable moments. and that’s kind of what really got ingrained in my mind is how high her expectations were for us, and that we could really do it.
DH: So, moving into Christmas break, did you have a lot going on during the break? Did you have a break? How was that little rest period, if it was a rest period?
LH: I remember Crystal’s typical rule —Coach Robinson’s — typical rule was we get the day before (a holiday), the day of, and the day after off. Christmas usually got extended a little bit, because people were traveling, and I know we didn’t practice on the weekend, so it was usually a Monday through Friday kind of thing. But we were really at it the whole time. I’m sure we had some type of scrimmages over that break. I can’t remember where at this time, but we might have went to Del City. And Ali hurt her shoulder that scrimmage.
AN: I don’t remember that either.
LH: I do, vividly. You left with an ice pack. and Shonda had an ingrown toe at this point. When she took her shoes off, her toe was bleeding.
AN: Yeah, it’s coming back to me now. I had athletic wrap like all over it.
LH: Yes, you did.
DH: You were all injury riddled throughout the season!
WA: We always had some form of an injury.
AN: We were seriously like the dark horse. We were injured, everybody didn’t think we were capable, and all of a sudden we win. I think that was a good part, too, like nobody expected us to win state because we were all just…silly things you wouldn’t expect from a state championship team.
DH: Let’s fast forward a bit to mid-January. According to an article in the News-Capital on Jan. 17 from special correspondent John Yates, the Lady Buffaloes dominance continued with only one loss under your belts. I liked this bit here where John wrote: ‘Pushed and roughed up a little down the stretch, Green … went 10 of 13 in the 4th quarter from the FT line' and led the way with 21 points.
So you’re telling us that with these injuries, you were still finding ways to win. You’re 9-1 at this point and ranked seventh in Class 5A. Was it this point you said ‘hey, we’ve got a pretty special team?’ Or did you know early on?
LH: Within the first set of few games, and if not then, the first few scrimmages. And I think we were kind of insulted that our preseason ranking…I know it wasn’t top ten. I’m almost positive it was preseason 11, and I felt that we felt like kind of insulted at this point. I don’t know where we thought we were supposed to come into, but we were either 11 or 19 or something like that. Something out of the top ten. So I think that kind of put a chip on our shoulder and made us really want to start proving something. We started winning games and realizing that ‘hey, we can make this happen. We’re beating some pretty good teams and we’re playing pretty well together.’
WA: For me, it was like our first couple games that we started blowing these other teams out that I was like ‘hey, we might take this somewhere.’ It was really exciting.
AN: Just like with the injuries, Coach Robinson’s expectations, or me and Lesley as a coach, there’s a difference between hurt and being injured. And yeah, it hurt at the time. But looking back, Coach Robinson had just instilled in us that we were hurt and that we’d overcome it. Whether it be just a loss in general or us actually having a physical injury, that wasn’t going to stop us from doing what we needed to do or doing what is expected from us. She had high expectations for us, whether that was going to be physically or mentally.
