Chance Chapman jumped from the dogpile in the dirt, sprinted off the field and up the stairs. He wrapped his wife Jennifer in his arms as tears streamed down both their faces.
The Stuart softball coach and his team won the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B Fast-Pitch State Championship on Saturday for the program's second title and Chapman's first — and he said the feeling was unlike any other.
“You see these guys win it year in and year out, and you see guys win it — and you just think about what it would be like to be that team that celebrates right here on Championship Saturday,” Chapman said. "And I’ll be honest with you, the feeling is just unbelievable.”
Chapman said he poured so much of himself into building his program at Stuart in 15 years as a coach. And now all at once, the rewards have come flooding in with his state championship win.
“It pays you back for all the days mowing, all the days edging that field, the days pulling your hair out, the days when you stress eat, the days when you just can’t take no more,” he said. “This pays you back right here.”
Chapman was overcome with emotion after the win and made a beeline to his wife and kids. He said none of the success was possible without his team at home.
He talked of how demanding the life of a coach can be, and how it can be hard on everyone in the family to make those sacrifices.
“That’s tough. You know, as a coach, it’s not just you and your players,” Chapman said. “It’s all the nights you sacrificed away from your family and your kids. Sometimes you’ve got to miss travel ball and (my son’s) tournaments and practices. And my wife has to feed all the animals every evening when I’m playing Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and most Saturdays. I get (just) Wednesday nights and Sunday nights home."
But Jennifer and their children support the Lady Hornets — decked out in green and gold every game, and they're some of the loudest supporters in the stands.
Chapman said it's the support away from the field that makes the biggest difference.
He choked back tears while saying how grateful he is to have them on this journey — and this state championship belonged to his wife and kids just as much as it did he and his players.
"It's knowing that they make those sacrifices, and that they’re just as sold and just as bought into this program as you are. They laugh when you laugh, they cry when you cry, and they celebrate when you celebrate,” Chapman said. “And it’s big for them. It’s big for my family. I’ve always had their support.”
Chapman laughed and went silent as he watched his team celebrate, soaking up the sights and sounds of the moment. His eyes darted around the field and in the stands, as he recorded this latest chapter of his life in his mind.
And when he spoke again, the years of memories played behind his pupils as the weight of everything in his life to this point seemed to lift away in an instant.
“I never dreamed I’d be coaching high school softball,” Chapman said. “And this moment right here sends me back. And it’s just kind of like reassuring, saying, you know, you went the right path. This is what you were meant to do."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
