Teams adapting to COVID-19 pandemic precautions

Playing sports during a pandemic has created new sights and sounds while also bringing a sense of familiarity.
During the Indianola Softball Tournament, fans either wore masks or distanced themselves from one another. In the dugouts, the players kept apart as much as possible while still coming together as a team.
Teams are adapting to new rules as they begin new seasons, and Indianola coach Kaleb Swboni said players have been more than willing to do what it takes to continue and safely play ball.
“Just keeping it clean and doing what we can to play as long as possible,” he said. “We’ve just got to follow all the protocols we have in place and be as careful as possible."
Temperature checks and health screenings are commonplace for area high school teams.
If a positive test is confirmed, quarantine protocols are in place. But teams have continued working through the challenges, and it’s given them the opportunity to play the games they love.
“I’ve got to take their temperature before they get out of the car. And I have to get there an hour early because I’ve got girls coming in early trying to put in work, trying to get better,” Swboni said. “I’ve got a spectacular group of girls and they want to be on that field all day."
Sports are about more than athleticism, and area coaches are just as excited as the players to be back out on the field with their teams.
Savanna’s Nicole Murdaugh said she is not only coaching players, but building young adults.
“We have rules and expectations,” Murdaugh said. “I want to make sure each girl is held accountable.”
Veteran coaches and their teams are excited to be back together once again, and first-year coaches are thrilled about the opportunity to begin bonding with their new programs.
“It was one of the most amazing feelings,” Murdaugh said about joining her team for the first time. “It was very exciting.”
As teams move forward, they’ll continue to take those precautions to keep themselves safe and healthy.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health showed more than 50,000 total cases, with 7,265 active, 42,695 recoveries and 709 deaths as of Aug. 20. In Pittsburg County, there have been 502 total cases, with 140 active cases, 351 recoveries and 11 deaths.
And it’s cases like Ft. Cobb-Broxton basketball coach Scott Hines, who has been fighting the virus on a ventilator for weeks, that Swboni said really hits home for him.
“It’s pretty easy for us in small-town America to kind of shield ourselves from the virus,” he said. “But when it hits a community like that, it’s real. We’ve got to be careful or we’ll be that small town.”
