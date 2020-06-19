Superintendent: Canadian suspends athletics two weeks because 'why risk' COVID-19 outbreak

Canadian Public Schools athletics has been enjoying the return to action, but after a spike in coronavirus cases in the surrounding areas, it has decided to take a cautionary short hiatus.
Superintendent Michael Broyles said no one affiliated with the school have tested positive. But after Oklahoma saw a rise of 802 cases in the last 48 hours, including new positives in the area, Broyles said school officials decided to shut down athletic activities for the next two weeks.
“We didn’t have a problem at the school,” Broyles said. “(We were) starting to look at the increase, and it looked like we were starting to have an outbreak in the area.”
Broyles said faculty, students, and staff have been doing a great job sticking to the school’s phased reopening plan.
"We needed some trial run to see what next school year is going to look like,” Broyles said. "But when you start having cases pop around you...why risk it?"
Canadian football coach Wesley Jackson said that he’s loved the progress he’s been seeing during workouts so far at this point.
He said they’ve been regularly working with over 20 participants daily, and that all of the students have been responding well.
"Everybody’s super excited. We got basketball kids trying out for the first time,” Jackson said. "They’re just more than tickled to be out there. They got (spring sports shut down) so the first sport they get back is football.”
The Cougars are currently working to implement a new system since being moved into an 11-man format. Jackson said it’s been like a rebuilding process to change how they play and replace a stacked graduating class.
But the players have been more than willing to learn.
"It all starts with us coaches up top. If we’re fired up and what we can instill in our athletes, they follow suit,” Jackson said. “We’re just learning. Football is still blocking, tackling, or running.”
Jackson said that while workouts will be shut down, he’ll instead give his players homework to keep the Cougars on schedule this summer.
He’ll be sending out the new playbook, with the intention to start running and practicing those plays when athletes return from the hiatus.
But the excitement for the upcoming fall will continue to build. The junior high was one of the area schools honored by the J.J. Watt Foundation, and will receive new helmets and uniforms. And buzz around town about high school Friday nights only continues to grow.
"I’ve seen it from ground to where it is now. More faces are painted green and gold, more people in the stands,” Jackson said. "It just brought out pride, and that’s kind of what I’m all about. I’m glad to be a part of that pride.”
And while some questions still remain about what school will look like come this fall due to lasting impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, Broyles said he expects a fan-fared return to form come August.
"I am cautiously optimistic. I think we’re going to start school regular, no doom and gloom. Everyone is eager to come back,” he said. "Will we have hiccups to work through? Absolutely. I feel good that our people are up to the challenge — kids, parents, teachers, everybody.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
