Stuart senior signs with Carl Albert, reflects on high school years

Zack Clark never envisioned his future to shape out quite like this.
The Stuart senior signed to run cross country for Carl Albert State College next season during a signing ceremony on Monday. But Clark said that initially, collegiate athletics wasn’t on his radar.
"I didn’t really plan on playing any sports in college,” he said.
But when cross country coach NaDenna LaVarnway approached him with an idea and an opportunity, Clark decided to see it through.
"Ms. Way talked about Carl Albert, so we went up there,” Clark said. “Everyone was super nice, and they made it feel like home.”
Clark plays a variety of sports, and has seen his share of successes.
Most recently, he and the Hornets basketball team appeared in the Class A state basketball tournament semifinals in March. This was the first state tournament run for Stuart in years, and Clark said it was something special.
"We probably have one of the greatest fan bases as everyone wants to show up and cheer,” he said. "Everybody supports us no matter who it was. They all had our support."
Clark said that he and the Hornets cross country team was also looking forward to a state championship run when high school athletics were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said that missing out on those opportunities really stung, and was one of the more difficult parts of the shutdown.
"It’s been a rough couple of months. I went and got a job, so I’m working full time,” Clark said. “(The worst part) was probably not getting to hang out with my friends and having that one last shot to make it to state."
His original signing day was even pushed back because of the pandemic. Originally slated for late March, Clark had to postpone the ceremony until it was safe to do so with loved ones present.
But that opportunity came on Monday, and Clark said that it was worth the wait.
"It was a great experience,” he said. "Not very many kids get to go on and play sports at the next level.”
Clark was surrounded by his coach and his family, and said he was grateful for the support. He will get to see his classmates one more time as Stuart will host its graduation June 12 on its baseball field.
But looking forward to the future, Clark said he plans on studying to become a physical therapy assistant. He wants to help those that were either hurt playing sports or suffered an injury to help them return to healthy lives.
But he’ll always be thankful for Stuart and his high school years. Being a small school, Clark said that everyone is supportive and always wants to see students succeed. It’s because of them and his family that he said has led him to where he is now.
"I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and teachers for always being behind me and supporting me,” Clark said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.