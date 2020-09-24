Stuart High School's baseball team was forced to forfeit its postseason after a positive COVID-19 test led to team members being quarantined.
Principal and softball coach Chance Chapman and Hornets baseball coach Trent Homer confirmed the positive test on Thursday — when Stuart was scheduled to play in the district round of the baseball playoffs at Wright City.
“It means we’re absolutely done (for the season),” Homer said of the positive test.
Chapman said the school works with the Hughes County Health Department to use contact tracing to identify individuals that may have been in close contact. Chapman said that any individual spending at least 15 minutes within six feet of a COVID-positive person will be identified and notified of the positive test.
“We trace back through every class,” Chapman said. “It’s just contact tracing and who were around the positive cases is basically who has to quarantine."
The Hornets were scheduled to participate in Class A district play at Wright City on Thursday before the cancellation. Homer said that due to the test and quarantine that his team was forced to forfeit its participation in the OSSAA playoffs.
Stuart was also scheduled to host the Class A District 10 softball tournament Thursday — but it was postponed to Friday due to rain.
Chapman said the school uses separation protocols to try to minimize the impact from a positive test. When it comes to athletics, players from different teams are kept distant to help keep extra curricular activities continuing as much as possible.
“We’ve been separating players and others in classes,” Chapman said. “So we’ve kind of have precautions where if one team got it, it wouldn’t effect the other teams.”
Other precautions include separate buses for high school and junior high when they travel, as well as sanitation protocols that call for cleaning of shared locker rooms and spaces after each use.
“We’re just trying to keep it as limited as possible,” Chapman said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.