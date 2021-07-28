Stuart baseball eyes 2021 schedule

The Hornets are heading back to the diamond this fall.
Stuart released its fall baseball schedule, with many match ups against opponents across southeast Oklahoma.
During the 2020 fall season, Stuart was forced to sit out the postseason after a COVID case forced a team quarantine on the day the team was set to compete in the opening round of the playoffs.
Coach Trent Homer at the time noted how frustrating it was for his team, but vowed they’d battle back when they got the chance.
“A lot of people were disappointed with the way the (fall) season ended,” he said. “A lot of the kids are self-motivated…which makes my job a little easier. Because we’ve got kids that want to be better in the spring than they were (in the fall).”
The Hornets finally returned to action in a competitive spring season, where they earned a district championship crown.
Now they return for another fall season with the goal of staying healthy and making yet another charge toward the playoffs — and a chance to play on the state’s largest stage.
Here is the complete Stuart fall baseball schedule:
Aug. 9 at Vanoss, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 10 at Red Oak, 4 p.m.
Aug. 13 vs. Wright City, 5 p.m.
Aug. 14 at Caney, 1 p.m.
Aug. 16 vs. Preston, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Stringtown, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 19-21 at Eastern Tournament, TBA
Aug. 23 vs. Crowder, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 24 at Latta, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Moss, 4 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Haileyville with Bokoshe, 3 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Preston Tournament, TBA
Sept. 6 vs. Byng, 1 p.m.
Sept. 9-11 vs. Stuart Tournament, TBA
Sept. 13 at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Varnum, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Indianola, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Dale, 1 p.m.
Sept. 20 at McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23-25 at District Tournament, TBA
Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Regional Tournament, TBA
Oct. 7-9 at State Tournament, TBA
