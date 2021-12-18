Staying competitive over the holidays

School is out for Christmas, but that doesn’t mean that all is quiet in the house.
Area teams will be seeing a pause in their seasons for the holiday break, and they will get to spend a little time with their families and enjoy the festivities.
However, that doesn’t mean the competition is stopping.
There will be practices and scrimmages, and just as much sweat pouring as during the season. Yeah, it may be a “break,” but that’s not going to stop our area teams from still working to get better each and every day.
They will get to spend time with their families. But even then, I have a feeling there’s still going to be a lot of battles over the break.
Whether you’re playing a pickup game of basketball, or have gathered the family for a little backyard football, or you’re matching wits with someone in your favorite board game, there’s always a game to be played.
That’s how it is in my own family. I’m well beyond my athletic years, but I still try to act 17 again as I play a game of Horse with my brother and nephew.
I lost, by the way. To a seven year old.
My family also has a tradition of a Christmas game night, where we gather our favorite card and board games and play for hours.
It gets heated, and sometimes becomes anything but friendly. We’re all a competitive bunch by nature, so pitting all of us against each other becomes fiercely entertaining.
But that’s part of the fun. And just like players from opposite teams dapping each other up after a hard-fought game, we all join together after our games and appreciate being able to do them at all.
Because I know one day, we’ll have our last family game night together. We won’t know it then, but we’ll look back and remember all of those great times that we’ve had.
So my plea is this: no matter if you’re scrimmaging for your high school team, playing a traveling ball tournament, or playing games with your family, enjoy these moments this holiday season.
It’s a very busy and special time of year, and I’ve previously talked about the importance of slowing down and taking everything in.
But I remember being a teenager and thinking “ugh, I have to go to practice.” Now, I only wish I had half the energy that I did then, and double the athletic ability.
I also miss being on a team, but have realized that I’m on a different kind of team now.
My family? We’re a team. Here at the News-Capital? We’re a team too. My friends and loved ones? Yep, you guessed it, teammates.
So go, play your games, have your fun, and enjoy being with your team. Life is hard enough, but coming together and bonding through a little friendly competition helps make these times a little more special.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday, everyone!
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
