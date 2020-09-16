Sept. 17

HS BASEBALL

Crowder at Stonewall, 5:30 p.m.

Latta at Stuart, 4:30 p.m.

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Durant Tournament

Graham-Dustin at Canadian, 4 p.m.

Wilburton at Tahlequah Sequoyah Tournament

Quinton at Crowder, 4 p.m.

HS VOLLEYBALL

Seminole at McAlester, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18

HS FOOTBALL

McAlester at Tahlequah, 7 p.m.

Antlers at Savanna, 7 p.m.

Canadian at Allen, 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Checotah, 7 p.m.

Talihina at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Quinton, 7 p.m.

Roland at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

HS BASEBALL

Crowder at Moss, 5:45 p.m.

Okay at Indianola, 4 p.m.

Stuart at Dale, 4:30 p.m.

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Glenpool

Stuart at Tupelo, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19

HS SOFTBALL

Tulsa Rogers at McAlester, 12 p.m.

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Owasso 

Sept. 20

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Sallisaw, 5 p.m.

Sept. 21

HS BASEBALL

Stuart at McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.

Okay at Indianola, 4 p.m.

Whitesboro at Crowder, 4:30 p.m.

HS SOFTBALL

Ada at McAlester, 5 p.m.

Howe at Wilburton, 6 p.m.

McCurtain at Canadian, 4:30 p.m.

Stuart at Maud, 4:30 p.m.

Wilson at Indianola, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.

Clayton at Canadian, 4:30 p.m.

Indianola at Quinton, 4 p.m.

HS VOLLEYBALL

Seminole at McAlester, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24

HS SOFTBALL

Tulsa Memorial at McAlester (Senior Night), 5 p.m.

Sept. 25

HS FOOTBALL

Bishop Kelley at McAlester, 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Eufaula (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Savanna at Stroud, 7 p.m.

Keota at Quinton, 7 p.m.

Antlers at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

Hulbert at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28

HS SOFTBALL

Wilburton at Leflore, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29

HS SOFTBALL

Ft. Gibson at McAlester, 5 p.m.

Wilburton at Heavener, 4:30 p.m.

Caddo at Stuart, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 1

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Byng, 4 p.m.

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Noble, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 2

HS FOOTBALL

McAlester at East Central, 7 p.m.

Konawa at Savanna (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Porter at Canadian (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Hugo at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Caddo at Quinton, 7 p.m.

Idabel at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

Valliant at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6

HS VOLLEYBALL

Collinsville at McAlester, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 8

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9

HS FOOTBALL

McAlester at Durant, 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Idabel, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Hugo, 7 p.m.

Canadian at Talihina, 7 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Quinton (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Savanna at Mounds, 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Atoka, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15

HS FOOTBALL

Coweta at McAlester, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Okemah at Savanna, 7 p.m.

Quinton at Wetumka, 7 p.m.

Canadian at Central Sallisaw, 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Atoka, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

HS FOOTBALL

Porum at Quinton (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Oct. 23

HS FOOTBALL

McAlester at Tulsa Edison, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

Warner at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Savanna (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Idabel, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30

HS FOOTBALL

Shawnee at McAlester (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Antlers, 7 p.m.

Atoka at Wilburton (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Canadian at Gore, 7 p.m.

Savanna at Allen, 7 p.m.

Quinton at Weleetka, 7 p.m.

Valliant at Eufaula (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

HS FOOTBALL

McAlester at Tulsa Rogers, 7 p.m.

Savanna at Wewoka, 7 p.m.

Colcord at Canadian (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Quinton at Dewar, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Valliant, 7 p.m.

Hugo at Hartshorne (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Antlers, 7 p.m.

