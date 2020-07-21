Aug. 7
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Owasso (Scrimmages)
Aug. 8
HS SOFTBALL
Stuart at Caney/Calera, 5 p.m.
Aug. 10
HS SOFTBALL
Muldrow at Wilburton, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 11
HS SOFTBALL
Glenpool at McAlester, 5 p.m.
Aug. 13
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Byng Tournament
Hulbert at Wilburton, 4 p.m.
Stuart at Ripley Tournament
Aug. 14
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Byng Tournament
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Chouteau Tournament
Aug. 15
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Byng Tournament
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Chouteau Tournament
Aug. 17
HS SOFTBALL
Kiowa at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.
Stuart at Webbers Falls/McCurtain, 4 p.m.
Aug. 18
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Durant, 5 p.m.
Wilburton at Howe, 6 p.m.
HS VOLLEYBALL
Okay at McAlester, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 20
HS SOFTBALL
Wilburton at Oktaha Tournament
Stuart Invitational Tournament
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Tulsa Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 21
HS FOOTBALL
Morris at Eufaula (Scrimmage), 5:30 p.m.
Wilson-Henryetta at Quinton (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Canadian at Pocola (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Hartshorne at Heavener (Scrimmage)
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Oktaha Tournament
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Muskogee Tournament
Aug. 22
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Muskogee Tournament
Aug. 24
HS SOFTBALL
Wilburton at Central Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.
Pitt 8 Conference Festival
Aug. 25
HS SOFTBALL
Tahlequah at McAlester, 5 p.m.
Tahlequah Sequoyah/Whitesboro at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.
Pitt 8 Conference Festival
HS VOLLEYBALL
Seminole Academy at McAlester, 6 p.m.
Aug. 27
HS FOOTBALL
Canadian at Wewoka (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Eufaula at Spiro (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
HS SOFTBALL
Wilburton at Panama, 4:30 p.m.
Roff at Stuart, 4:30 p.m.
HS VOLLEYBALL
Muskogee at McAlester, 6 p.m.
Aug. 28
HS FOOTBALL
Broken Bow at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.
Pocola at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne at Checotah (Scrimmage)
Quinton at Strother (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Aug. 29
HS SOFTBALL
Stuart at Leflore Festival
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Sand Springs
Aug. 31
HS SOFTBALL
Pitt 8 Conference Festival
Sept. 1
HS SOFTBALL
Wilburton at Colcord, 4:30 p.m.
Stuart at Clayton, 1 p.m.
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Tulsa Central, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 3
HS FOOTBALL
Canadian at Ketchum, 7 p.m.
Quinton at Cave Springs, 7 p.m.
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Tahlequah, 5 p.m.
Wilburton at Pocola, 4:30 p.m.
Stuart at New Lima Tournament
HS VOLLEYBALL
Tulsa Webster at McAlester, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 4
HS FOOTBALL
McAlester at Sallisaw, 7:30 p.m.
Spiro at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Vian, 7 p.m.
Warner at Savanna, 7 p.m.
HS SOFTBALL
Will Rogers at McAlester, 4 p.m.
Sept. 7
HS SOFTBALL
Stuart at Tushka, 4 p.m.
Sept. 8
HS SOFTBALL
Panama at Wilburton, 4 p.m.
Red Oak at Stuart, 4 p.m.
Sept. 10
HS SOFTBALL
Glenpool at McAlester, 5 p.m.
Wilburton at Silo Tournament
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Seminole, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 11
HS FOOTBALL
Ada at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.
Canadian at Savanna, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne at Morris, 7 p.m.
Keys at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Stigler at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Quinton at Gans, 7 p.m.
HS SOFTBALL
Durant at McAlester, 5 p.m.
Soper at Stuart, 4 p.m.
Sept. 14
HS SOFTBALL
Ada at McAlester, 5 p.m.
Stigler at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Tulsa Memorial, 5 p.m.
Wilburton at Chouteau-Mazie, 4:30 p.m.
Stuart at Stonewall, 4 p.m.
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Coweta, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Durant Tournament
Wilburton at Tahlequah Sequoyah Tournament
Sept. 18
HS FOOTBALL
Antlers at Savanna, 7 p.m.
Canadian at Allen, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Chectoah, 7 p.m.
Talihina at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Arkoma at Quinton, 7 p.m.
Roland at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Durant Tournament
Stuart at Tupelo, 4 p.m.
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Owasso Tournament
Sept. 19
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Durant Tournament
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Owasso Tournament
Sept. 20
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Sallisaw, 5 p.m.
Sept. 21
HS SOFTBALL
Ada at McAlester, 5 p.m.
Howe at Wilburton, 6 p.m.
Stuart at Maud, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.
HS VOLLEYBALL
Seminole at McAlester, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24
HS SOFTBALL
Tulsa Memorial at McAlester (Senior Night), 5 p.m.
Sept. 25
HS FOOTBALL
Bishop Kelley at McAlester (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Hartshorne at Eufaula (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Savanna at Stroud, 7 p.m.
Keota at Quinton, 7 p.m.
Antlers at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Hulbert at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28
HS SOFTBALL
Wilburton at Leflore, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29
HS SOFTBALL
Ft. Gibson at McAlester, 5 p.m.
Wilburton at Heavener, 4:30 p.m.
Caddo at Stuart, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 1
HS SOFTBALL
McAlester at Byng, 4 p.m.
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Noble, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 2
HS FOOTBALL
McAlester at East Central, 7 p.m.
Konawa at Savanna (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Porter at Canadian (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Hugo at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Caddo at Quinton, 7 p.m.
Idabel at Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Valliant at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6
HS VOLLEYBALL
Collinsville at McAlester, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8
HS VOLLEYBALL
McAlester at Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9
HS FOOTBALL
McAlester at Durant, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne at Idabel, 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Canadian at Talihina, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Quinton (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Savanna at Mounds, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Atoka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15
HS FOOTBALL
Coweta at McAlester, 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Okemah at Savanna, 7 p.m.
Quinton at Wetumka, 7 p.m.
Canadian at Central Sallisaw, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne at Atoka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22
HS FOOTBALL
Porum at Quinton (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
Oct. 23
HS FOOTBALL
McAlester at Tulsa Edison, 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Warner at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Savanna (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Idabel, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30
HS FOOTBALL
Shawnee at McAlester (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
Hartshorne at Antlers, 7 p.m.
Atoka at Wilburton (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
Canadian at Gore, 7 p.m.
Savanna at Allen, 7 p.m.
Quinton at Weleetka, 7 p.m.
Valliant at Eufaula (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
Nov. 6
HS FOOTBALL
McAlester at Tulsa Rogers, 7 p.m.
Savanna at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Colcord at Canadian (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
Quinton at Dewar, 7 p.m.
Wilburton at Valliant, 7 p.m.
Hugo at Hartshorne (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Antlers, 7 p.m.
