Aug. 7 

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Owasso (Scrimmages)

Aug. 8

HS SOFTBALL

Stuart at Caney/Calera, 5 p.m.

Aug. 10

HS SOFTBALL

Muldrow at Wilburton, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 11

HS SOFTBALL

Glenpool at McAlester, 5 p.m.

Aug. 13

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Byng Tournament

Hulbert at Wilburton, 4 p.m.

Stuart at Ripley Tournament

Aug. 14

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Byng Tournament

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Chouteau Tournament

Aug. 15

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Byng Tournament

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Chouteau Tournament

Aug. 17

HS SOFTBALL

Kiowa at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.

Stuart at Webbers Falls/McCurtain, 4 p.m.

Aug. 18

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Durant, 5 p.m.

Wilburton at Howe, 6 p.m.

HS VOLLEYBALL

Okay at McAlester, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 20

HS SOFTBALL

Wilburton at Oktaha Tournament

Stuart Invitational Tournament

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Tulsa Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 21

HS FOOTBALL

Morris at Eufaula (Scrimmage), 5:30 p.m.

Wilson-Henryetta at Quinton (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.

Canadian at Pocola (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.

Hartshorne at Heavener (Scrimmage)

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Oktaha Tournament

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Muskogee Tournament

Aug. 22

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Muskogee Tournament

Aug. 24

HS SOFTBALL

Wilburton at Central Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.

Pitt 8 Conference Festival

Aug. 25

HS SOFTBALL

Tahlequah at McAlester, 5 p.m.

Tahlequah Sequoyah/Whitesboro at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.

Pitt 8 Conference Festival

HS VOLLEYBALL

Seminole Academy at McAlester, 6 p.m.

Aug. 27

HS FOOTBALL

Canadian at Wewoka (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.

Eufaula at Spiro (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.

HS SOFTBALL

Wilburton at Panama, 4:30 p.m.

Roff at Stuart, 4:30 p.m.

HS VOLLEYBALL

Muskogee at McAlester, 6 p.m.

Aug. 28

HS FOOTBALL

Broken Bow at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.

Pocola at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Checotah (Scrimmage)

Quinton at Strother (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.

Aug. 29 

HS SOFTBALL

Stuart at Leflore Festival

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Sand Springs

Aug. 31

HS SOFTBALL

Pitt 8 Conference Festival

Sept. 1

HS SOFTBALL

Wilburton at Colcord, 4:30 p.m.

Stuart at Clayton, 1 p.m.

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Tulsa Central, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 3

HS FOOTBALL

Canadian at Ketchum, 7 p.m.

Quinton at Cave Springs, 7 p.m.

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Tahlequah, 5 p.m.

Wilburton at Pocola, 4:30 p.m.

Stuart at New Lima Tournament

HS VOLLEYBALL

Tulsa Webster at McAlester, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 4

HS FOOTBALL

McAlester at Sallisaw, 7:30 p.m.

Spiro at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Vian, 7 p.m.

Warner at Savanna, 7 p.m.

HS SOFTBALL

Will Rogers at McAlester, 4 p.m.

Sept. 7

HS SOFTBALL

Stuart at Tushka, 4 p.m.

Sept. 8

HS SOFTBALL

Panama at Wilburton, 4 p.m.

Red Oak at Stuart, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10

HS SOFTBALL

Glenpool at McAlester, 5 p.m.

Wilburton at Silo Tournament

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Seminole, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 11

HS FOOTBALL

Ada at McAlester, 7:30 p.m.

Canadian at Savanna, 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Morris, 7 p.m.

Keys at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

Stigler at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Quinton at Gans, 7 p.m.

HS SOFTBALL

Durant at McAlester, 5 p.m.

Soper at Stuart, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14

HS SOFTBALL

Ada at McAlester, 5 p.m.

Stigler at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 15

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Tulsa Memorial, 5 p.m.

Wilburton at Chouteau-Mazie, 4:30 p.m.

Stuart at Stonewall, 4 p.m.

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Coweta, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Durant Tournament

Wilburton at Tahlequah Sequoyah Tournament

Sept. 18

HS FOOTBALL

Antlers at Savanna, 7 p.m.

Canadian at Allen, 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Chectoah, 7 p.m.

Talihina at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Quinton, 7 p.m.

Roland at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Durant Tournament

Stuart at Tupelo, 4 p.m.

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Owasso Tournament

Sept. 19

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Durant Tournament

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Owasso Tournament

Sept. 20

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Sallisaw, 5 p.m.

Sept. 21

HS SOFTBALL

Ada at McAlester, 5 p.m.

Howe at Wilburton, 6 p.m.

Stuart at Maud, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.

HS VOLLEYBALL

Seminole at McAlester, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24

HS SOFTBALL

Tulsa Memorial at McAlester (Senior Night), 5 p.m.

Sept. 25

HS FOOTBALL

Bishop Kelley at McAlester (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Eufaula (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Savanna at Stroud, 7 p.m.

Keota at Quinton, 7 p.m.

Antlers at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

Hulbert at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28

HS SOFTBALL

Wilburton at Leflore, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29

HS SOFTBALL

Ft. Gibson at McAlester, 5 p.m.

Wilburton at Heavener, 4:30 p.m.

Caddo at Stuart, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 1

HS SOFTBALL

McAlester at Byng, 4 p.m.

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Noble, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 2

HS FOOTBALL

McAlester at East Central, 7 p.m.

Konawa at Savanna (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Porter at Canadian (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Hugo at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Caddo at Quinton, 7 p.m.

Idabel at Wilburton, 7 p.m.

Valliant at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6

HS VOLLEYBALL

Collinsville at McAlester, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 8

HS VOLLEYBALL

McAlester at Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9

HS FOOTBALL

McAlester at Durant, 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Idabel, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Hugo, 7 p.m.

Canadian at Talihina, 7 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Quinton (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Savanna at Mounds, 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Atoka, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15

HS FOOTBALL

Coweta at McAlester, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Eufaula, 7 p.m.

Okemah at Savanna, 7 p.m.

Quinton at Wetumka, 7 p.m.

Canadian at Central Sallisaw, 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Atoka, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

HS FOOTBALL

Porum at Quinton (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Oct. 23

HS FOOTBALL

McAlester at Tulsa Edison, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.

Warner at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Savanna (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Idabel, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30

HS FOOTBALL

Shawnee at McAlester (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Hartshorne at Antlers, 7 p.m.

Atoka at Wilburton (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Canadian at Gore, 7 p.m.

Savanna at Allen, 7 p.m.

Quinton at Weleetka, 7 p.m.

Valliant at Eufaula (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Nov. 6

HS FOOTBALL

McAlester at Tulsa Rogers, 7 p.m.

Savanna at Wewoka, 7 p.m.

Colcord at Canadian (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Quinton at Dewar, 7 p.m.

Wilburton at Valliant, 7 p.m.

Hugo at Hartshorne (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Eufaula at Antlers, 7 p.m.

