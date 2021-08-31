SOFTBALL MIDWEEK UPDATE: Stuart finishes undefeated run in Pitt 8 Festival

The Lady Hornets finished out on top.
Stuart finished out the Pitt 8 Festival with a game against Kiowa, where the Lady Hornets took a 10-2 win to go undefeated in the three-day event.
The Lady Hornets got things started in the bottom of the opening inning, as a single by Haili Igou and a triple by Addisyn Dalton scored a pair of runs. Jadyn Dalton would follow that up with a sacrifice ground out to give Stuart a 3-0 lead.
But it was in the bottom of the second inning where the Lady Hornets really caught fire at the plate.
After putting runners on the bags, Igou returned to smack a line drive into center field, scoring two more runs for Stuart. That was followed by Addisyn Dalton, who hit a line drive of her own to record two more scores.
Haddie Lindley would later add in an RBI double to center, followed by Reagan Wade with an RBI single to cap off the six-run inning.
Kiowa looked to cut into the deficit in the top of the third inning, with Ella Stone sending a line drive out to left field and scoring two for the Cowgirls.
But in the bottom of the inning, Addisyn Dalton knocked a hard-hit double that added one more run to the Stuart score — and helping secure the victory.
Braelyn Blasengame and Addisyn Dalton led the way for the Lady Hornets, going 3-3 from the plate with four combined runs scored. Kira Meaders got the win in the circle, striking out seven in her appearance.
The win capped off an undefeated run during the Pitt 8 Festival for the Lady Hornets, who also took wins over Savanna, Indianola, Canadian, Crowder, Pittsburg, and Haileyville in round-robin play.
Here is a list of local softball scores from 8/24-8/30:
AUGUST 24
Kiowa 14, Haileyville 1
Stuart 6, Pittsburg 1
Pittsburg 21, Canadian 0
Haileyville 10, Canadian 9
Savanna 7, Crowder 4
Savanna 10, Haileyville 0
Coalgate 4, Hartshorne 0
Kiowa 6, Indianola 2
Kiowa 9, Savanna 0
Pocola 13, Wilburton 5
Tahlequah 11, McAlester 1
AUGUST 26
Kiowa 7, Rock Creek 3
Whitesboro 9, Pittsburg 0
Stuart 9, Antlers 0
Savanna 10, Haileyville 0
Leflore 3, Indianola 0
Wister 13, Quinton 1
Buffalo Valley 9, Quinton 1
Wilburton 5, Calera 2
Dale 8, McAlester 0
McAlester 6, Woodward 2
AUGUST 27
Kiowa 4, Buffalo Valley 2
Carl Albert 7, McAlester 2
Red Oak 8, McAlester 0
AUGUST 30
Stuart 8, Savanna 0
Stuart 10, Kiowa 2
Kiowa 9, Canadian 0
Crowder 12, Canadian 6
Savanna 4, Haileyville 3
Pittsburg 13, Haileyville 0
Pittsburg 11, Indianola 1
Indianola 5, Crowder 2
Calera 2, Wilburton 0
