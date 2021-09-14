SOFTBALL MIDWEEK UPDATE: Pittsburg's power at the plate leads to victory

The Lady Panthers found purchase at the plate and never looked back.
Pittsburg faced off against McCurtain on Monday, with the Lady Panthers roaring out to the 12-4 win.
After Pittsburg scored a run in the bottom of the opening inning to take their first lead of the game, McCurtain responded with a four-run performance in the top of the second inning to put themselves on top.
But it in the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Panthers struck back.
With runners on the bags, Colby Burchfield knocked an RBI single to cut into the deficit. That was followed by Rhyan Johnston, who used her quick thinking to score on a stolen base and trim the McCurtain lead down to one.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Trinity Wiseman doubled and Camryn Graham tripled to push Pittsburg out in front. A Raina Meashintubby ground ball would then lead to another run, creating some space for the Lady Panthers.
The successful scoring continued in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Pittsburg loaded up the bases — which were promptly cleared by a Wiseman double. That was followed by another Camryn Graham RBI double to push Pittsburg’s offense to a commanding lead.
The Lady Panthers would score two more runs, riding the wave of momentum to the win.
Graham and Wiseman both led the way, going 3-4 at the plate with three runs scored each, while Wiseman also added in five RBIs.
Graham also completed the day in the circle, notching 10 strikeouts in the outing.
The Lady Panthers will next turn their attention to the Firelake Festival in Shawnee, scheduled for Sept. 17-18.
Here is a list of local softball scores from 9/7-9/13:
SEPTEMBER 7
Keota 10, Crowder 0
Haileyville 9, Kinta 1
Calera 4, Hartshorne 0
Indianola 7, Gans 2
Stonewall 12, Kiowa 0
McAlester 22, Tulsa Rogers 1
Atoka 7, Pittsburg 1
Wilburton 5, Savanna 1
Stuart 4, Tupelo 3
SEPTEMBER 9
Savanna 5, Haileyville 4
Henryetta 9, Hartshorne 3
Silo 2, Hartshorne 1
Strother 6, Indianola 0
Moss 15, Indianola 3
McAlester 6, Shawnee 1
Pittsburg 3, Caney 2
Pittsburg 4, Thackerville 1
McCurtain 17, Quinton 7
Whitesboro 5, Wilburton 1
SEPTEMBER 10
Roland 7, Crowder 0
Vian 16, Crowder 0
Hartshorne 7, Davis 6
Hartshorne 12, Holdenville JV 0
Muskogee 8, McAlester 2
Pittsburg 12, Stringtown 0
Porum 13, Quinton 5
SEPTEMBER 11
Hartshorne 3, Tishomingo 0
Red Oak 8, Hartshorne 7
SEPTEMBER 13
Quinton 15, Canadian 9
Buffalo Valley 20, Crowder 1
Indianola 10, Gans 1
Caney 9, Kiowa 4
Pittsburg 12, McCurtain 4
Stonewall 9, Stuart 8
Allen 7, Savanna 6
